From Kylie Jenner to Rosie Huntington-Whitely: here are all the celebrity make-up collections you need to know about

Celebrity make-up collections are becoming more and more popular. Yep everyone from Kylie Jenner to Kanye West (yup, really) are now making their way into the beauty industry. Want a comprehensive list of everyone involved? Well, you’ve come to the right place…

Celebrity Make-Up Collections

Kylie Cosmetics

The Queen of successful celebrity make-up collections – Kylie’s infamous Lip Kits turned into Kyliners, Kylighters and everything in between.

Kanye West’s upcoming Donda collection

Yup, we couldn’t believe it either. But it turns out, Kanye’s recently filed a legal report to trademark DONDA cosmetics. Named after his late mum, who knows what we can expect from this…

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley for M&S

From gorgeous blushers to creamy lipsticks – Rosie For Autograph is one of our faaaaavourite celeb collaborations ever.

Rihanna’s upcoming Fenty beauty line

Riri’s make-up line has been kept under wraps, but what we do know is that it’s set to be released in Autumn 2017. Keep your eyes peeled, folks!

Kendall Jenner’s Estee Edit

From eyeshadow palettes to bronzers, we love pretty much everything in Kendall’s Estee Edit with Estee Lauder

Victoria Beckham for Estee Lauder

Calling all #VBxEsteeLauder fans! Missed out on our makeup collection with @victoriabeckham the first time around, or just need your fix of #ModernMercury? We're launching new shades and bringing back some of your favorites for a limited time only. Available in the UK on Feb 17; coming to the US and Canada in March. Click the link in our bio for more info. NEW: Lipstick in Nude Spice Matte Bronzer in Saffron Sun COMING BACK: Morning Aura Modern Mercury Bronzer in Java Sun Eye Kajal Duo Eye Ink in Black Myrrh Eye Foil in Blonde Gold Eyeshadow in Bitter Clove Lip Gloss in Moroccan Heat Lipstick in Brazilian Nude (US only) Daylight Edition Light Box (UK only)

Another Estee Lauder collab. VB’s line is all golden nudes and browns. Perfect for everyday.

Kat Von D Beauty

The tattoo artist’s MEGA beauty line hit the UK last year, and has been an instant sell-out ever since. Available from Kat Von D Beauty.

Charlotte Crosby Flique Cosmetics

Yup, our fave Geordie Shore gal Charlotte Crosby launched her very own make-up line, Flique Cosmetics

Lucy Watson Basic Bitch Cosmetics

Made In Chelsea alumni launched Basic Bitch Cosmetics in 2016 – a range of vegan and cruelty free cosmetics.