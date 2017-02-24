The Celebrity Make-Up Collections You Need To Know About
Celebrity make-up collections are becoming more and more popular. Yep everyone from Kylie Jenner to Kanye West (yup, really) are now making their way into the beauty industry. Want a comprehensive list of everyone involved? Well, you’ve come to the right place…
Celebrity Make-Up Collections
Kylie Cosmetics
The Queen of successful celebrity make-up collections – Kylie’s infamous Lip Kits turned into Kyliners, Kylighters and everything in between.
Kanye West’s upcoming Donda collection
Yup, we couldn’t believe it either. But it turns out, Kanye’s recently filed a legal report to trademark DONDA cosmetics. Named after his late mum, who knows what we can expect from this…
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley for M&S
From gorgeous blushers to creamy lipsticks – Rosie For Autograph is one of our faaaaavourite celeb collaborations ever.
Rihanna’s upcoming Fenty beauty line
Riri’s make-up line has been kept under wraps, but what we do know is that it’s set to be released in Autumn 2017. Keep your eyes peeled, folks!
Kendall Jenner’s Estee Edit
From eyeshadow palettes to bronzers, we love pretty much everything in Kendall’s Estee Edit with Estee Lauder
Victoria Beckham for Estee Lauder
Another Estee Lauder collab. VB’s line is all golden nudes and browns. Perfect for everyday.
Kat Von D Beauty
The tattoo artist’s MEGA beauty line hit the UK last year, and has been an instant sell-out ever since. Available from Kat Von D Beauty.
Charlotte Crosby Flique Cosmetics
Yup, our fave Geordie Shore gal Charlotte Crosby launched her very own make-up line, Flique Cosmetics
Lucy Watson Basic Bitch Cosmetics
Made In Chelsea alumni launched Basic Bitch Cosmetics in 2016 – a range of vegan and cruelty free cosmetics.