Celebrities Favourite Foundations: From Kim Kardashian to Gigi Hadid
Want to get A list skin? Finding the right flawless foundation will help you on your way...
Celebrities always manage to have picture-perfect skin. Okay, they might have the best Beverly Hills dermatologists on speed dial, and top nutritionists telling them exactly what to eat – but make-up too plays a part. So we’ve rounded up celebrities favourite foundations to help us on the way to getting A list skin.
Best Foundation For Flawless Skin
From Kim Kardashian-West to Chrissy Teigen, Gigi Hadid to Lupita Nyong’o: whoever’s flawless skin you want to emulate, we’ve got the right foundation for you.
Celebrities Favourite Foundations
Kim Kardashian-West
Kim Kardashian’s favourite foundation is Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, £37 She’s forever crediting it in interviews when asked how to get her flawless skin
Gigi Hadid
Want a cheaper option? You’re in luck. Gigi Hadid loves Maybelline Fit Me! Foundation, £6 – bargain!
Lupita Nyong’o
If you struggle to find a foundation for darker skin tones, then Lupita Nyong’o loves Lancome Teint Idole Ultra 24H Foundation, £30
Kate Bosworth
For Kate’s super natural skin, try Chanel Perfection Lumiere Long-Wear Flawless Fluid Makeup, £36
Hailey Baldwin
Another big time model loving the beauty bargains is Hailey Baldwin. She loves L’Oreal Cushion Nude Foundation, £14.99
Kate Upton
For a buildable finish, Kate Upton loves Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick, £29.50
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teig’s swears by Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-hr Full Coverage Foundation, £28 for a full-coverage but flawless look
Ellie Goulding
It’s pricey to get skin like Ellie Goulding! She uses Sisley Paris Oil Free Foundation, £72.50
Rihanna
Like Kimmy-K, Rih-Rih’s a big fan of the Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, £37
Sign up for the newsletter
Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox
Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie’s another lover of a cheap-n-cheerful buy. Her favourite foundation is NYX Mineral Stick Foundation, £10.50
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
For Rosie’s glowing complexion, try Chanel Perfection Lumiere Velvet Smooth Effect Makeup, £33
Lea Michelle
Lea Michele’s niche choice is actually one of our faves too – she loves EX1 Cosmetics Invisiwear Liquid Foundation, £13