Want to get A list skin? Finding the right flawless foundation will help you on your way...

Celebrities always manage to have picture-perfect skin. Okay, they might have the best Beverly Hills dermatologists on speed dial, and top nutritionists telling them exactly what to eat – but make-up too plays a part. So we’ve rounded up celebrities favourite foundations to help us on the way to getting A list skin.

Best Foundation For Flawless Skin

From Kim Kardashian-West to Chrissy Teigen, Gigi Hadid to Lupita Nyong’o: whoever’s flawless skin you want to emulate, we’ve got the right foundation for you.

Celebrities Favourite Foundations

Kim Kardashian-West

Kim Kardashian’s favourite foundation is Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, £37 She’s forever crediting it in interviews when asked how to get her flawless skin

Gigi Hadid

Want a cheaper option? You’re in luck. Gigi Hadid loves Maybelline Fit Me! Foundation, £6 – bargain!

Lupita Nyong’o

If you struggle to find a foundation for darker skin tones, then Lupita Nyong’o loves Lancome Teint Idole Ultra 24H Foundation, £30

Kate Bosworth

For Kate’s super natural skin, try Chanel Perfection Lumiere Long-Wear Flawless Fluid Makeup, £36

Hailey Baldwin

Another big time model loving the beauty bargains is Hailey Baldwin. She loves L’Oreal Cushion Nude Foundation, £14.99

Kate Upton

For a buildable finish, Kate Upton loves Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick, £29.50

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teig’s swears by Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-hr Full Coverage Foundation, £28 for a full-coverage but flawless look

Ellie Goulding

It’s pricey to get skin like Ellie Goulding! She uses Sisley Paris Oil Free Foundation, £72.50

Rihanna

Like Kimmy-K, Rih-Rih’s a big fan of the Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, £37

Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie’s another lover of a cheap-n-cheerful buy. Her favourite foundation is NYX Mineral Stick Foundation, £10.50

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

For Rosie’s glowing complexion, try Chanel Perfection Lumiere Velvet Smooth Effect Makeup, £33

Lea Michelle

Lea Michele’s niche choice is actually one of our faves too – she loves EX1 Cosmetics Invisiwear Liquid Foundation, £13