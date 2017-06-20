*adds to basket*

Everyone loves a tried, tested and celeb approved product. But this moisturiser is not only celeb approved – it sells globally every TWENTY seconds.

Okay so we apologise if we sound like an M&S advert right now but bare with us because it really is that good…

The moisturiser in question: well it’s Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré – a cult French skincare cream that’s available in HERE in Boots for just £20.

"What it does is moisturize and prepare the skin for makeup, a basic step for the makeup to last longer and look seamless…" – @theantipretty A post shared by Embryolisse USA (@embryolisseusa) on Apr 21, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

What makes it so darn great then, eh?

Well, for one- not only is it a moisturiser… but it can be used as a primer, moisturising face mask, after shave balm, on babies or even as a makeup remover.

Because it’s packed with essential fatty acids and vitamins, it’s great for both nourishing dry dryness and protecting your complexion from environmental aggressors like pollution and stress. PLUS, it’s super lightweight in texture and quickly absorbed, so works well as a primer – and doesn’t make your foundation look or feel claggy.

Winning.

Plus (name drop alert) – it’s got a celeb following including: Kristen Stewart, Gwenyth Paltrow, Michelle Keegan, Karlie Kloss, Ariana Grande and Scarlet Johansson.

And hey, they’ve all got great skin soooo… Make sure you pice one up before they fly off the shelves.