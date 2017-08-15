Caroline Flack Shows Off A Chic Post-Love Island Makeover

The 37-year-old TV presenter has gone for the chop...

Caroline Flack has debuted a post-Love Island makeover, and she looks AH-mazing.

The 37-year-old presenter took to Instagram over the weekend to unveil a shorter haircut, captioning a pretty selfie: ‘Bob is back … say Hi bob [sic].’

See: Caroline Flack On How She Beats Body-Shaming Trolls

Bob is back … say Hi bob A post shared by Caroline (@carolineflack) on Aug 11, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

Cazza has chopped her brunette locks into a blunt chin-length style, adding a long side fringe for texture.

Of course, fans were quick to compliment her on her new look. One commented: ‘Love it Caroline and the colour looks lovely x,’ while another wrote: ‘I’m tempted to revert back to my bob! A bob really suits you! X.’

But this isn’t the only exciting thing in Caroline’s life RN. The Strictly Come Dancing winner will begin her tour of the country in musical Crazy For You later this month.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

She recently told Sunday World Magazine: ‘This is my first musical, so naturally I am learning on the job, but it has been great fun so far.

‘There are so many little things that I don’t have experience in compared to the theatre veterans working with me on Crazy For You, but it has been great looking at what they do and growing into this role.

See: Love Island Presenter Caroline Flack Gets Pretty Cosy With One Contestant

Saturday rehearsin' . Saturday pineapple hair .. A post shared by Caroline (@carolineflack) on Aug 5, 2017 at 6:05am PDT

‘I feel like I have been transported into some kind of job swap programme. There I was working on Love Island and a few hours later, I found myself rehearsing for this show.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

‘In some respects, this is what I should be good at because I trained in musical theatre, but this is the first time I have actually used the qualifications I worked so hard for.’

You’ll smash it, lady! Especially with that sexy new ‘do.