Caroline Flack Debuts A New Haircut On Instagram And Wow

The star is rocking a very bold new look...

Caroline Flack has always looked amazing in our book, but she’s been going through something of transformation over the past few months.

It seems as though the 37-year-old decided it was time for change again, as she showed off a new ‘do on Instagram over the weekend.

Caroline decided to share the news with a glammed-up selfie, seemingly before she headed out for the night. Well, you wouldn’t want that hair and make-up to go to waste, would you?

The TV presenter appears to have pulled out all of the stops, boasting a sultry smoky eye complimented with lashings of bronzer.

Wearing a black dress with ’80s-style power shoulders – totally on trend, Flackers – the Love Island star posed up a storm against a white wall.

Chop @mrvermaak A post shared by Caroline ❤️ (@carolineflack) on Feb 19, 2017 at 3:31pm PST

The brunette’s hair was cut to a new shorter (and very choppy) bob. Crediting Christian Vermaak for her new makeover, Caroline’s Instagram followers wasted no time in showering her new ‘chop’ with praise.

Reactions included: ‘Absolutely stunning 👩😍💖’, ‘Best hairstyle on you ever!’ and ‘Length and color spot on 👍’ [sic].

Yup. It’s safe to say that there were a lot of heart-eye emojis being sprinkled around.

Short hair don't care @carolineflack #hairandmakeup @mrvermaak 🖤 A post shared by Christian Vermaak (@mrvermaak) on Feb 19, 2017 at 9:02am PST

We’ll be seeing a lot more of Caroline over the next year, as it’s just been confirmed that the ITV presenter will be returning for the new series of Love Island.

But, there’ll be a twist. As well as delivering some bombshell news to the islanders in the villa (standard dramz, then), Caroline will also host a brand new weekly live studio show – complete with celebrity guests.

Ooh. We can hardly wait.