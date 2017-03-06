Hair News! Cara Delevingne Goes Silver, Pixie Lott Tries Out Blorange

New week, new hair!

Feeling in need of some fresh hair-spiration? Look no further than the A-list. Cara Delevingne and Pixie Lott have both switched things up this week, tempting us to hit the bottle, too.

See: Why You Need To Try Out Blorange

The usually buttery-blonde Cara stepped out with a hyper-lightened look over the weekend. Hooking up with pal Kendall Jenner in Paris, Cara new silver-white locks looked incredible on the actress-model.

Pixie’s orange-peach hair is super fun

The shade is so lightened it actually looks grey and oh-so-shiny. It also looks like Delevingne has lopped off a few inches, too. We love it.

Pixie also parked her blonde tresses temporarily, choosing a vibrant shade of blood-orange as a fun new look. The blorange colour is down to Larry King colourist Harriet Muldoon, the person behind MIC’s Jessica Woodley’s peachy ‘do.

Thanks for the hair goals, gals. We’re off to get colourful…