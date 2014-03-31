Cara Delevingne and Jourdan Dunn Get Playful In The New YSL Ad

Fashion week favourites and all-time BFFs Cara Delevingne and Jourdan Dunn have joined forces to become the faces of the iconic beauty must-have, YSL’s Touche Éclat. We’ve had a sneak peek of the new ad which shows the model duo playing around with the classic highlighter pen, applying it on each other and even having a Touche Éclat-themed dance-off in six-inch stilettos! The iconic beauty buy has long been a staple at Fashion Week as it’s perfect for concealing dark circles, adding radiance and highlighting cheekbones. Not sure how to make the most of your pen? Then pick up this week’s Look magazine where top make-up artist Fred Letailleur gives us his expert tips on how to enhance your angles with the all-newTouche Éclat.

