Buzzingggg (heh)

Everyone’s fave lip loving brand Burt’s Bees are set to release makeup. Hitting stores in the US in September, Burt’s Bees makeup will consist of a seven piece collection and we’re buzzing to try it.

(Sorry not sorry)

Adding to their existing line of lipsticks, the new Burt’s Bees collection will include a new glossy lipstick as well as:

A liquid and powder foundation,

blusher,

mascara,

three-pan eye shadow palettes,

eyeliners

and brow pencils.

Burt’s Bees Makeup Collection

And like everything else you’d expect from Burt’s Bees, the new Burt’s Bees makeup collection are all formulated with no nasties and are never tested on animals. Hallelujah!

We’re not sure exactly when the collection will be launching in the UK yet – but here’s your official heads up to keep an eye out…