These Bum Boosters Will Get You A Firmer Behind ASAP

Your handbook to an at-home Brazilian but lift…

Bums are big business. We’ve been on the pursuit of a perfect derrière for as long as we can remember, because hey, who doesn’t want a toned tush? But over in Brazil a peachy backside is paramount, we’re talking bottom obsession, you won’t see a bad butt over there.

And the secret behind their impossibly smooth, pert posteriors has finally made it to our shores. Sol De Janerio Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, £18, smells like it fell from heaven and boasts powerful circulation boosting and skin smoothing ingredients like caffeine and guarana.

Since being stocked on Cult Beauty it’s been a number 1 best seller and we’re already on our second tub.

On our everlasting quest we’ve found 4 more booty-boosting creams, which promise to firm, lift and smooth. Use daily for your very best beach bottom and don’t forget to take a ‘belfie’, obvs.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Soap & Glory Sit Tight Super-Intense 4-D, £14.50

Freezeframe Brazilian Butlift, £35.95

Pro Tan Buns Of Steel Maximum Toning Cream, £24.44

Cobeco Buttocks Lifting Gel, £19.95

Build-A-Butt At Home

If you’ve got plans on having a more pronounced behind this summer, try this simple exercise. Get onto your elbows and knees and slowly extend and lift your leg up into the air. Hold it there for a few seconds, then bring it back down and repeat 20 times. Use ankle weights for more intensity.