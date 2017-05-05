The Make-Up Brush Cleaning Hack You Need To Know

Life. Changing.

Don’t know about you, but we dread having to wash our make-up brushes. It’s not so much the washing part that we hate; but it’s getting them to dry in time for when we need them… but we’ve discovered a cleaning hack that’s about to change your life.

Enter Reddit user hey_im_allison who has discovered a genius way of speed drying your make-up brushes – hassle free. She shared a photograph of her setup and explained how she uses hair ties to attach her brushes to a bar by hanging them upside down to air dry.

Brush Cleaning Hack

Not only does this cleaning hack keep the shape of the bristles, but it is more hygienic and also helps to prolong the life of the brush as the water doesn’t crack the wooden handle or chip away at the glue. YES, HEY IM ALLISON.

When asked if she uses a towel underneath for them to drip on, hey_im_allison says: “While I’m washing them I set them down on a towel while I finish washing the others, then I take the time to hang them.”

Another Reddit user, Sables1, adds: “I give mine several good shakes in the shower to expel excess water before hanging up. They never drip.”

Well we know what our plans are for tonight – a long overdue brush clean.

When your brushes are made with unicorn hair and have magical blending powers 💜🦄💖 thank you @jessicaxstefanie for the gorge pic of you 10 Piece Essential Set #spectrumcollections #spectrumbrushes #crueltyfree #makeupbrushes #vegan A post shared by Spectrum Collections ® (@spectrumcollections) on May 4, 2017 at 2:02am PDT

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

By Paige Mooney

