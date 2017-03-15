Brow News: Everything You Need To Know

Time to perfect those arches

Seens as the UK eyebrow market is worth whopping £20m with British women spending, on average, £200 a year on brow grooming (!!) we thought it might be worth filling you in (pun intended) on all the new brow news.

From the best brow products, to Benefit hitting the road, here’s all you need to know to perfect those arches…

New Brow Buys

Best For: Natural looking colour

SUQQU Framing Eyebrow Liquid Pen in Moss Green, £20 Nope we’re not crazy! Hair naturally has a khaki undertone to it, meaning this shade seamlessly blends in.

Best For: Precision

Laura Mercier Sketch Intensify Brow Duo, £20 Helping you to shape like a pro.

Best For: Taming Unruly Brows

3INA The Eyebrow Mascara, £8.95 Perfect for girls on-the-go

Best For: Filling in the gaps

Rimmel Brow Shake Filling Powder, £5.99 For when you’ve over plucked or for that annoying space that just won’t grow.

Best For: Faking Fullness

Toppik Brow Building Fibers Set £16.95 Clever technology that locks on to your hairs to make brows appear fuller.

Benefit’s Hitting The Road

Our BrowMobile is off on a Brow mission across the UK! 😍Don't miss out on the chance for us to visit you, simply sign up to #WIN via the link in bio or at bit.ly/2kFylTi #BrowMobile #BenefitBrows #Benefit A post shared by Benefit Cosmetics UK (@benefitcosmeticsuk) on Mar 7, 2017 at 1:40pm PST

Benefit Cosmetics is on mission to transform the nation’s brows, with the launch of UK’s first ever “BrowMobile.” For three months only, the Benefit BrowMobile will be hitting the road, ready to wax, map, tint, shape and style! No matter how remote your area, all you have to do is sign up on the Benefit Cosmetics UK Facebook page and tell them where you live and why you deserve a brow visit. Winners will be chosen based on their answers. Good luck!