We can't wait to give braid chains a go...

Braid chains have arrived, and we’re pretty sure you’re going to love them as much as we do.

We’ve only just recovered from the announcement that Kim Kardashian is bringing back pierced nails – but apparently, it’s not just chain nails that are in for 2017.

We have a feeling that everyone will be wanting in on the chain reaction after The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby was spotted rocking the heavy mental updo at the 2017 SAG Awards. Her look – which featured stunning chains woven into an elegant braid – was created by hairstylist Adir Abergel.

Details of the braided updo I created on this sweet human @vanessa__kirby for the SAG Awards, using my new liquid silver chain comb. Check out @adirxleletny for details on when you can buy it. #hairbyADIR #vanessakirby #adirxleletny #sagawards A photo posted by Adir Abergel (@hairbyadir) on Jan 29, 2017 at 4:49pm PST

Adir posted this picture of Vanessa’s hair, revealing how he’d intricately twisted silver necklaces into her loosely braided updo.

But the best thing of all? He actually designed the chains himself.

The Adir x LeletNY collaboration features a stunning mix of gold, silver and brass jewellery made exclusively for hair.

Chain details by Adir Abergel and LeletNY coming soon. #adirxleletny #mixedmetals #hairaccessories A photo posted by Adir x Lelet NY (@adirxleletny) on Jan 22, 2017 at 8:15pm PST

The chains that Adir has designed are even attached to a comb, meaning that the style is much easier to achieve than it looks.

Sadly, the Adir x LeletNY chains are yet to be released. But in the meantime, hair lovers have taken to Instagram to share their own braid chain inspired looks. Because, why not give it a go with one of those broken necklaces you’ve probably got stuffed at the back of a draw at home?!

If you like it then you should have put a ring on it 📀 #hairrings #hairartist #hairjewellery #hairtrends A photo posted by Award winning Bar Themed Salon (@blow_colourbar) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:32am PST

Think you are brave enough to try this trend at home? Just make sure you have the de-tangler at the ready.

By Kirsty McKenzie