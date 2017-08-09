The Boyfriend Brow Is The New Trend We’re Trying
Will you give it a go?
Jumpers aren’t the only things we’re stealing from our boyfriend right now; currently we’re after his brows too.
Yep, the latest trend takes its inspo from the man in your life. Think big, bushy and unkempt. It’s a backlash against an army of the overly perfect, drawn on arches and we’re quite glad about it – cause we’re tired of trying to get them right.
The boyfriend brow is uber low maintenance – expect an extra 10 minutes in bed in the mornings. Plus, it ties in with the natural makeup look, which FYI is what everyone’s doing right now…
We spoke to Benefit’s brow expert Lisa Porter-Dixon to find out how to nail the natural look …
- Start by using an ultra fine eyebrow pencil, like Benefit’s Precisely My Brow, £20
- Draw a line under the arch going from the front of the brow to the end. This will give you a more masculine shape.
- Next draw hair like strokes through the brow to create texture. Don’t draw the lines to closely together as seeing the strokes is key.
- Take Benefit’s Gimme Brow, £20 micro fibre gel as this mimics the appearance of real hair adding instant volume. Brush away from the direction of the hairs first, then go back with the hair.
- To finish, take a brow setting gel, like Browcote Waterproof Brow Sealer, £6.99 which is waterproof, too, and brush up the front section of the eyebrow for that cool, feathered finish.
