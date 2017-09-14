We Tested Boohoo’s New Makeup Range And Here’s What We Thought

The LOOK team give their honest feedback on the newest high street makeup collection from Boohoo - which starts from just £4...

It’s official; Boohoo make-up is here.

It’s been a big week for beauty launches, what with Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty collection hitting (and flying off of) the shelves, and the buzz that continues to surround the ASOS beauty range (out next week).

So when we heard that Boohoo had launched their very own exciting collection of cosmetics, we couldn’t wait to get our hands on it and try it for ourselves.

The range includes liquid lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes, setting spray, contour and highlight palettes. It even boasts lip kits (Kylie Jenner inspired, perhaps?!) for just £5.

With new products being released throughout September, prices range from £4-£19 – yup, those Boohoo prices we’ve come to love and rely on.

But what did we think…?

Boohoo Liquid Lipstick, £8.00 (pack of three)

Laura says…

I’m such a liquid lipstick convert (cream lippy is just so last year) so, natch, this was the first product that I dived right into.

Presented to me as a pack of three, one shade grabbed my attention instantly. Annoyingly, they didn’t seem to have a shade number, but it was the one in the middle (in case you’re wondering).

With one coat, my pout was a beautiful berry red hue and the colour didn’t bleed (a pet hate of mine).

I loved the matte finish and it didn’t feel particularly drying – winning!

Having kept it on while I ate my lunch, I have to confess that it didn’t exactly stand its ground against my fish finger sandwich.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

But, when you’re getting three beaut colours for just £8, it’s hard to complain about that.

Boohoo Matte Lipstick in Nude, £4

Anna says…

Anyone who knows me knows I love a good nude lippy. They’re chic enough for a night in a bar, but aren’t too OTT to pop on for work or a shopping trip. In fact, I always keep one in my handbag just in case I end up on a spontaneous night out/dinner date/a meeting that I need to look like I haven’t just woken up in.

Not gonna lie, I may have lost a Mac or two in my life. Because, y’know, prosecco. So at £4, I thought Boohoo’s mocha-coloured offering could be perfect as my new purse staple.

At first glance I really liked the shade, but it took a bit of building up to get a good pigment on my lips. I’d say I had to apply it 3-4 times.

It passed my selfie test – I have a real issue with nude lipsticks not showing up in photos, but that definitely wasn’t the case here.

I feel like I’d need to top it up quite regularly if I were to wear it while eating or drinking. But again, for £4, I’m not complaining. So… Into the handbag it goes!

Boohoo Three Shade Bronzer Palette, £6

Laura says…

I’m guilty of piling on the bronzer. Naturally I’m pretty pale and pasty (just call me Casper) and I don’t like to use fake tan on my face, so a good bronzer is pretty high on my make-up bag’s list of priorities.

I already have a firm favourite (it’s YSL, FYI) but I really like the fact that Boohoo’s offering comes with three different shades as part of a palette.

I opted for the one on the left to hollow my cheekbones, and then I blended it out with the shimmery shade in the centre. This acted a little like a highlighter, and I really liked the finish.

I would definitely use this again! It’s perfect for an everyday face.

Boohoo Eight Shade Bronze Eye Palette, £10

Victoria says…

On first impressions the eyeshadow palette looked lovely! I thought the selection of colours were perfect for an easy smokey eye, and I couldn’t wait to give it a go.

Unfortunately, when I applied the shadows I found the pigments didn’t show up as well on my skin as I would have liked them too, but with a little layering up I got a nice finish. Overall the colours were really nice.

Boohoo Liquid Lipstick, £8.00 (pack of three)

Victoria says…

The lip shade was very pretty and it dried to a lovely matte finish. I did find it a little tricky to put on, as the applicator didn’t seem to pick up a lot of product at first.

It took a few applications, but I was really pleased with the end result.