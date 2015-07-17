Bobbi Brown Launch New Collection (And We LOVE It)

Bobbi Brown always seem to get it right when it comes to new launches and the latest collection is no exception. Available nationwide from today, the new range is a neutral make-up lover’s dream. With a beautiful collection of tawny nudes, rose golds and bronzy pink hues, every single colour is easy to wear and oh-so flattering.

If you want to give your skin a sun kiss, make sure you try the Limited Edition Shimmer Brick in Sunset Pink, £33. The tonal cheek enhancer is both a blush and bronze in one, plus it packs a serious punch in the shimmer department, so it’s perfect for brightening your whole complexion in just a few sweeps.

We’re also crushing on the new lip trios, £39 each. With sets containing a lipstick, lip liner and lip gloss, in three different (but easy to wear) shades of nudes and pinks, they are the perfect starter lip kit for anyone wanting to pretty up their pout.

Bobbi Brown Lip Trios, £39

But the star of the collection HAS to be the dreamy Limited Edition Telluride Eye Palette, £39.50, that houses seven neutral shadows in golds, pinks, bronzes and taupes. No make-up collection is complete without this bad boy, it’s the ultimate sultry eye kit…

Bobbi Brown Limited Edition Telluride Eye Palette, £39.50







