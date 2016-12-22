Bobbi Brown Has Announced She Is Leaving Bobbi Brown

What does this mean?!

When you decide to launch a brand using your own name as its title, we would have thought that would mean you have to be there forever? Nope. Like Jo Malone, Bobbi Brown has decided to leave her cosmetic company and we just don’t know what to do.

See: How Many Of MAC’s Most Popular Lipsticks Do You Own?

The Bobbi Brown brand has been own by Estee Lauder since 1995 but after 25 years of major success the head lady is stepping down.

Bobbi Brown the brand will continue

In a statement released on Estee Lauder’s website, Bobbi says, “The brand’s 25-year anniversary was a wonderful milestone that made me realize it was time to start a new chapter and move on to new ventures. I am thankful for the extraordinary people that I’ve had the privilege to work with over the years and proud of the creative endeavors and innovative products we’ve created together. I am also incredibly grateful to The Estée Lauder Companies and the Lauder family for the many opportunities they gave me. I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

Kiss and makeup. Bobbi's bold Luxe Lip Color is mistletoe-ready. A video posted by Bobbi Brown Cosmetics (@bobbibrown) on Dec 10, 2016 at 6:59am PST

Bobbi changed the way women looked at beauty. Rather than disguising and faking beauty, Bobbi Brown’s philosophy taught women to love their faces and enhance their best features. The brand’s life motto is, “Be Who You Are.” The make up brand will continue after Bobbi’s departure so no need to panic if you’re running low on your fave Shimmer Brick.

Read: 2017’s Hottest Hair Cuts Will Be…

While the make up entrepreneur has yet to announce her plans, Bobbi will probably leave the brand at the end of the year.

Could Bobbi be the next Gwyneth?

As well as heading one of the world’s most successful cosmetics companies, Bobbi also runs a lifestyle blog called Everything Bobbi. The blog documents beauty (obvs), shopping, food, and fitness. Could Brown do a Gwyneth Paltrow and become a full time blogger?

Whatever she plans to do next, we’re going to be watching and waiting because it’s bound to be pretty bloody great.