Looking for a gorgeous bob hairstyle to suit your face shape? Time to browse our favourite celebrity styles...
Bob hairstyles are back – thanks to the likes of Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez giving their chops and extra crop. So if you’re thinking about rocking the new #1 hair trend, then we’ve got all the inspo you need.
From Alexa Chung and her fine waves, to Khloe Kardashian’s blunt ends and Julianne Houghs’ sleek tresses- there are plenty of different variations to suit every face shape. Whether you’re looking for a bob hairstyle with a fringe, or one with layers, we’ve got you covered.
But because there’s so many styles – it only made sense that we hunted around the internet for the best old and new bob hairstyles to give you fresh new haircut ideas in seconds. So, whether you want to update your short locks, or go for the chop, we’ve got plenty of ideas to help, before you take the plunge.
We can’t decide which gorgeous bob photo we’ll be taking to the hairdressers this weekend – but we want to look this good, and fast!
Now we just need to master our blow-drying skills to ensure our hair looks as good as these A-listers’ everyday.
And our tips on how to cheat a blow-dry at home can help you there…
Jenna Dewan Tatum
Jourdan Dunn
Emma Roberts
Sofia Richie
Lucy Hale
Selena Gomez
Kylie Jenner
Khloe Kardashian
Olivia Culpo
Jess Woodley
Ashley Graham
Julianne Hough Has Everyone Crushing On Her ‘Modern Day Shag’ Hairstyle, 2016
Emilia Clarke’s Vampy Bob Injects A Dose Of Glamour, 2016
Jennifer Lawrence Works A Sharp Icy Blonde Bob At The Oscars, 2016
Taylor Swift Debuts Brand New Bob Hairstyle At The Grammys, 2016
Sarah Hyland At The People’s Choice Awards, 2016
Kate Hudson Showing Off Her Amazing New Wavy Bob, 2016
Kaley Cuoco’s Tousled Blonde Bob Is Oh So Flirty At The Golden Globes, 2016
Zoe Kazan Pulls Off A Futuristic Blunt Bob And Bangs At The Golden Globes, 2016
Jennifer Lawrence Works Soft, Tousled Waves At The Golden Globes, 2016
Kylie Jenner
Vanessa Hudgens At The People’s Choice Awards, 2016
Christina Milian At The People’s Choice Awards, 2016
Kaley Cuoco At The People’s Choice Awards, 2016
Alice Eve Has A Messy Bob Hairstyle, 2015
Emma Willis At The ITV Gala, 2015
Hilary Duff Opts For A Super Choppy Blunt Bob To Frame Her Face, 2015
Alexa Chung Gives Her Choppy Bob A Fresh Trim, 2015
Ciara Works A Chic New Bob At The MTV VMAs, 2015
Emilia Clarke Steps Out With A Fresh New Bob At The Terminator Genisys Premiere, 2015
Jenna Dewan Tatum Works An A-Line Cut On Instagram, 2015
Britney Spears Reverts To A Bob Before Heading Out In LA, 2015
Alesha Dixon Had Everyone Gawping At Her Gorgeous Sleek Modern Bob At The NTAs, 2016
Pixie Geldof Sports A Bouncy Bob At The John Frieda Party, 2015
Jourdan Dunn Wows With A Sleek Bob At A ‘Cell For Gratitude’ Event, 2015
Nicole Kidman Shows Off Her New Bob At The Queen Of The Desert Photocall In Berlin, 2015
Lauren Conrad Goes Even Shorter With A Cute New Choppy Bob, 2014
Anne Hathaway Flaunts Her Bob At The ‘Valentino: At The Emperor’s Table’ Book Signing, 2014
Gemma Arterton Opts For A Big Bob At The Laurence Olivier Awards, 2014
Katy Perry Goes Straight And Sleek For The MOCA Gala, 2014
Kristen Wiig Rocks A Bob At The ‘Hateship Loveship’ New York Premiere, 2014
As if we didn’t love Kristen Wiig enough already her new bob hairstyle has got us reaching for the scissors.