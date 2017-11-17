84 images

Looking for a gorgeous bob hairstyle to suit your face shape? Time to browse our favourite celebrity styles...

Bob hairstyles are back – thanks to the likes of Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez giving their chops and extra crop. So if you’re thinking about rocking the new #1 hair trend, then we’ve got all the inspo you need.

From Alexa Chung and her fine waves, to Khloe Kardashian’s blunt ends and Julianne Houghs’ sleek tresses- there are plenty of different variations to suit every face shape. Whether you’re looking for a bob hairstyle with a fringe, or one with layers, we’ve got you covered.

But because there’s so many styles – it only made sense that we hunted around the internet for the best old and new bob hairstyles to give you fresh new haircut ideas in seconds. So, whether you want to update your short locks, or go for the chop, we’ve got plenty of ideas to help, before you take the plunge.

We can’t decide which gorgeous bob photo we’ll be taking to the hairdressers this weekend – but we want to look this good, and fast!

Now we just need to master our blow-drying skills to ensure our hair looks as good as these A-listers’ everyday.

