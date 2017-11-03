Snip snip

The lob is out and shorter lengths are in. Say hello to the new jaw-skimming bob haircut celebs and bloggers alike are loving. We’re dubbing it the ‘Crop Chop.’ It’s the shorter bob haircut length that everyone from Kylie Jenner to Olivia Culpo is sporting, with bloggers all over instagram recreating it.

Unlike the ‘lob’ that skims your shoulders – the updated bob is anything above your shoulders, right up to the jaw. It’s easy to wear and pretty much suits everyone, too.

We spoke to Kardashian hairstylist (who sports her very own crop chop) Jen Atkin who said: ‘Jaw length crops are super low maintenance – just straighten the ends so they’re nice and blunt and go!’

Thinking of going shorter? Here’s some short hair styling inspo to take direct to your hairstylist…

The New Bob Haircut Celebs & Bloggers Are Loving

Jenna Dewan Tatum

Khloe Kardashian

Olivia Culpo

Lucy Hale

Sofia Richie

Jourdan Dunn