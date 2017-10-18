Blue Mascara Is Pinterest’s Biggest New Beauty Trend

Who'da thought it?

There’s always a bit of debate when it comes to coloured mascara. Is it wearable? What’s too bold? Can I really pull it off? But now, the people have spoken – and blue mascara is back on top, with Pinterest searches up a huge 234%.

Whether it’s from the runway, or an instagram look gone viral, we can’t be certain why everyone’s pinning blue mascara – but we can say we’re totally on board.

Blue Mascara: How To Wear The Trend

You are a star in someone's sky⭐️⭐️🌈💙 #imbbmakeupgurus #bluemascara #eyemakeup A post shared by Rati Tehri Singh (@ratibeauty) on Jun 15, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

If you’re unsure of how to wear the trend, here are a few options. Keep your base glowy and brows unruly for the most modern look.

If you’re scared of looking OTT, coat your lashes in black and save blue mascara for your bottom lashes only.

Or for the most wearable hint of azure, layer blue of black mascara, so you get a flash of colour when they catch the light.

Best Blue Mascaras

Sold? Thought so. Here are some of the LOOK Beauty Teams favourite blue mascaras so you can try the trend IRL..

NYX Professional Makeup Color Mascara in Blue, £6

3INA Colour Mascara in Blue, £8.95

NARS Audacious Mascara in Minerve, £22

What do you think? Trend or nah? Chat to us @lookmagazine and let us know.