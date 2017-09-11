We’re all clued up on the damaging effects of the sun, but it turns out our screens could be just as harmful to our skin…

The effects of UV rays and air pollution on our skin are no secret, but the damage caused by blue light is still very much unknown.

But, research has suggested that HEV aka high-energy visible light (emitted from our smartphones, laptops, kindles and tablets) can be even more damaging to our skin than UV rays, penetrating to deeper levels and affecting everything from pigmentation to early signs of skin ageing.

Whilst it’s not a new phenomenon (yep, your mum telling you not to watch the TV in the dark really was for a reason) there’s still a lot we don’t know about the long term effects of HEV light.

But while the science boffins get to work on that, there are ways that we can limit and protect our skin in the short-term…

Blue Light Accelerates Skin Ageing

HEV light penetrates to deeper levels of the skin than UV rays, meaning it has the potential to damage cell structure and accelerate skin ageing. But beauty brands are starting to offer products with high antioxidant levels that fight against the damaging free radicals caused by HEV that lead to pigmentation, enlarged pores and skin ageing…

What to look out for?

Vitamin C, antioxidants and marine algae

Desk Mate

Keep a bottle of AMLY Digital Detox, £42 by your desk at all times. The combination of hydrating marine actives and energising oils protect skin from oxidation and premature ageing, while the 100% natural woody, floral scent calms and clears the mind.

Prime Time

Designed for people exposed to city pollution, MAKE Moonlight Primer, £46 protects skin from the damaging effects of HEV light. It uses Marine Algae to fight against free radicals whilst also hydrating and mattifing your complexion.

On-The-Go Pollution Protectant

Whether it’s air pollution or constant screen-checking, Wei Beauty’s Multi-Action Anti-Pollution Mist, £16 leaves your skin with a protective veil of free radical-fighting antioxidants, brightening vitamins and replenishing glycerin.

SPF With Benefits

Packed with ingredients that specifically target environmental factors and SPF 30, NIOD Survival 30, £25 protects skin against pollution, smog, infrared and blue light. Use after cleansing for all day protection.

What Is Tech Neck??

Research shows that all that screen time is giving us ‘tech neck.’ Yep, repeatedly looking down at our phones and tablets is causing premature ageing including fine neck wrinkles, sagging skin and droopy jowls! To counteract this, apply Elemis’ Pro-Collagen Neck & Décolleté Balm, £49 using upwards sweeping strokes to hydrate, firm and tighten the area.

HEV Light & Sleep Disruption

As well as the damage caused by just merely spending time looking at screens, HEV light can also affect your sleep. By constant exposure to screens throughout the day, our body clock gets confused, and doesn’t realise when it’s actually day or night-time. This causes our bodies to not release the hormone melatonin (that allows us to become sleepy and get a good night’s rest)

It’s at night that our skin repairs itself, removes harmful toxins and replaces aged skin cells with healthy new ones. Which is why, when we have a bad night’s sleep, our skin looks dull, puffy and lackluster when we wake up!

Aid your sleep with This Works Sleep Plus Pillow Spray, £26, which not only helps you to feel snoozy, but helps you get a deeper, more restful sleep. 90% of people feel that their quality of their sleep was improved when using This Works Sleep Plus Pillow Spray!

Protect Your Peepers, too

Ever worried about the damage all that screen-time is having on your eyes? Us too! But now, US brand Eye Buy Direct @eyebuydirect has launched EBDBlue glasses – lenses that reduce blue light from digital screens. Available in hundreds of styles, available with or without prescription, prices start at $25 (£19.25) plus shipping. eyebuydirect.com