Blorange Hair Is The Hottest Shade To Have Right Now

It’s the new kid on the colour block.

We love when a fresh hair colour takes over Instagram and therefore our lives. Say hello to our new crush, blorange hair!

It might sound strange but blorange is going to be the watchword in the world of colouring so you might as well get used to it.

See: Peach Is The Beauty Shade Of 2017

Blorange A photo posted by Georgia May Jagger (@georgiamayjagger) on Sep 23, 2016 at 1:12am PDT

The actual shade and name refers to that rich ruby-orange red of a blood orange. Georgia May-Jagger was one of the first to debut the colour when she shared a delicious selfie on her Insta. Make up free and utterly gorgeous; it was love at first blorange sight. Imagine the most fun cocktail you could order whilst on your dream holiday in Mauritius. *that’s* the shade blorange hair should.

Blorange = blood orange and fun!

Princess Peach RG @helenmagyar A photo posted by L O R E N M I L E S 💀 (@lorenmiles) on Nov 8, 2016 at 5:42am PST

You might be thinking blorange is just a new way to describe last year’s rose gold takeover but you’d be wrong. It’s a punchier take on that trend but can cover all hues of blood orange including pastel peach. You could even take it to the next level and go fiery orange!

Bleach London are hot on this colour

Read: See Why Bella Thorne Stuck Up For Kendall Jenner On Twitter

If you’re not already blonde and don’t fancy dipping your tips in a vat of bleach (and Olaplex) you might have to sit this one out. To go blorange your hair needs to be very light, even darker blondes will need a lift.

Jigglypuff hair by @freddie.hair🔥🔥🔥 A photo posted by BLEACH (@bleachlondon) on Jul 21, 2016 at 2:50am PDT

The girls at Bleach, London’s hippest hair colour hangout, have long been pushing the powers of peachy perfect hair. Super colourist Loren Miles has created some of the prettiest hair hues our eyeballs have ever seen.

If there a better way to blast away the New Year blues than with a hair colour that will make everyone smile? We don’t think so.