Want. Need. Love.

We all love a lazy-girl hairstyle. But lets be honest – unless you’re an instagram mega-babe, for a lot of us, topknots often make us look way more Miss Trunchbull than Miss Chic-Instagrammer. But now, the internet has spoken and the blogger bun is our new fave lazy-girl hairstyle. Yep, Pinterest searches for low-bun hairstyles have risen by 250% since the beginning of the year. And what’s even better is they’re a) more flattering and b) easier to do than a top-knot.

Plus, if these insta-stars are anything to go by, it’s about to become the chicest look on the streets. Say hello to the blogger bun…

Keep things loose and low by knotting hair at the nape of the neck

Ditch the hair ties and secure with bobby pins for a cleaner finish

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Use a toothbrush and serum to slick back hair and defuzz around the hairline

Accessorize the style with a headscarf, chic non?

Third day hair? Apply a moisture mask and give your hair a mini treatment

Thoughts? Tag us in your pics on insta @lookmagazine