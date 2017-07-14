BLEACH London Has Officially Launched MakeUp And We Want It All

Say hello to your new make-up obsession

If you’re a fan of pastel, rainbow-coloured and mermaid-esque hair, then you’ll already be familiar with BLEACH London. Founded by Sam Teasdale and Alex Brownsell – the East London hair brand that’s 99.9% responsible for the boom in pastel hair colour is now branching out into makeup. And spoiler alert: it’s MEGA.

Thanks to a little help from celeb MUA (and twin sister of founder Sam) Lou Teasdale has got on board with the duo and made BLEACH makeup into a reality. Lou teased the upcoming collection on Instagram earlier this year, and the internet’s been eagerly awaiting the launch ever since.

But now, the day has arrived and the BLEACH makeup brand is HERE. The collection, that launched yesterday, includes eye palettes, brushes and lip kits – all with the famous BLEACH London shade names: Washed Up Mermaid (blue) Gordon Brown (lol) Text Me Black (black) Matte Le Blanc (pink). THEY’RE SO GUHHHHHHD.

Plus, keeping in line with BLEACH’s cruelty-free commitment, all products will be vegan and use eco-friendly packaging too.

The BLEACH makeup shop is open on Berwick Street in London’s Soho, but you can also shop the collection online at bleachlondon.co.uk where they’ll be shipping worldwide. Huzzahhhh.

 