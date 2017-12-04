Blake Lively Just Debuted A Brunette Pixie Crop, And It Actually Suits Her

But before you get your knickers in a twist, we're pretty sure it's just a wig

We have a bone to pick with Blake Lively RN. Because she almost just gave us a heart attack.

As we all know, the 31-year-old actress is known for her luscious blonde locks. Which is why we were shocked to our cores when we saw on Instagram that she was rocking a brunette pixie crop.

We mean, WHAAAT?

We’re not gonna lie, she looks pretty great with it. But if you prefer her usual style, you’ll be pleased to hear that we’re 99% sure it’s just a wig for her new film role.

Of course, fans had quite a bit to say about the makeover. And most were pretty positive, with comments including: ‘Nice, it’s unusual to change like that, but it’s just great on you!’ and: ‘Love this look on you!!!😍😍😍.’

She could pull anything off really, couldn’t she?