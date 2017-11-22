There Are Some Amazing Black Friday Fake Tan Deals Out There
It's time to stock up...
When it’s November and you live in the UK, there’s very little chance of catching a tan. So if you like being bronzed all year round, you’ll probably be reaching for the fake tan bottle for the next few months.
This Friday marks Black Friday, which means there are some serious Black Friday beauty deals across the ‘net. And if you’re a false tan lover, you’ll be very happy to hear that there are plenty of discounts on some of your favourite brands.
See: Black Friday Makeup Deals You’ll Want To Bookmark
We’ve done all the hard work and rounded up the most impressive bargains. But we reckon you need to act soon, because some of these products are already starting to sell out.
We don’t know about you, but we’ll be stocking up big time. Is 11 bottles excessive? Nah…
St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse, £19.59
WAS £29.39, BUY NOW £19.59
Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs, £6.66
WAS £9.99, BUY NOW £6.66
Soltan Beautiful Bronze Self-Tan Lotion, £5.99
WAS £8.99, BUY NOW £5.99
Fake Bake 5 Minute Mousse Self Tan, 15% Off
WAS £22, BUY NOW £18.70
Cocoa Brown Marissa Carter 1Hr Instant Tan, £6.59
WAS £9.95, BUY NOW £6.59
Vita Liberata Fabulously Flawless 3 Piece Luxury Tan Set-Medium Mousse, 20% Off
WAS £25, BUY NOW £20
Bondi Sands Tan & Erase Gift Set, £13.99
WAS £27.99, BUY NOW £13.99
Yep. We told you there were some amazing deals out there.
Stay tuned for more, as we’ll be updating this article as soon as they hit the market.