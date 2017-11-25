Black Friday beauty advent calendars are up to 50% off right NOW

Includes Liz Earl, Cowshed and more!

Forget the traditional chocolate advent calendars, beauty advent calendars are the way to go and will make you sparkle this Christmas and beyond. With a beauty treat each day, what’s not to love? Get your hands on a great selection of moisturisers, nail polishes and makeup.

Right now some of these luxury advent calendars are on sale too. Look out for great deals from Cowshed, The Body Shop, Lancome and more.

Shop our edit of the best offers below.

This set contains 24 miniature Cowshed treats for hands, hair, face and body.

Contains 24 miniature L’Occitane treats including Shea butter body lotion, citrus verbena shower gel, almond milk soap and loads more.

Includes bath foams, bath fizzes, body wash, hand cream and more.

You can’t have too many nail polishes.

Contains lots of great luxury products from the likes of Lancôme and YSL.

Basically everything you’d ever need for your makeup bag.

Nail polishes and manicure essentials include base coat, nail file and more.

Are you getting any beauty advent calendars this year? Let us know which one’s your favourite.