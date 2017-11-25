Black Friday beauty advent calendars are up to 50% off right NOW
Includes Liz Earl, Cowshed and more!
Forget the traditional chocolate advent calendars, beauty advent calendars are the way to go and will make you sparkle this Christmas and beyond. With a beauty treat each day, what’s not to love? Get your hands on a great selection of moisturisers, nail polishes and makeup.
Right now some of these luxury advent calendars are on sale too. Look out for great deals from Cowshed, The Body Shop, Lancome and more.
Shop our edit of the best offers below.
Cowshed Advent Calendar, Was £90, Buy Now £67.50
This set contains 24 miniature Cowshed treats for hands, hair, face and body.
L’Occitane en Provence – Advent calendar body care gift set, Was £49, Buy Now £44.10
Contains 24 miniature L’Occitane treats including Shea butter body lotion, citrus verbena shower gel, almond milk soap and loads more.
Heathcote & Ivory – Advent calendar, Was £40, Buy Now £32
Includes bath foams, bath fizzes, body wash, hand cream and more.
Beauty Box – Beauty Bar Advent Nail Varnish, Was £35, Buy Now £17.50
You can’t have too many nail polishes.
Baylis & Harding – 12 Days Of Christmas, Was £40, Buy Now £20 (when you buy 2 selected skincare or premium products)
Boots Luxury Beauty Advent Calendar, Was £95, Buy Now £85.50 (when you buy 2 selected skincare or premium products)
Contains lots of great luxury products from the likes of Lancôme and YSL.
Liz Earle The 12 Days of Christmas, Was £66, Buy Now £59.40
Makeup Revolution 62cm Christmas Tree Beauty Advent Calendar, Was £120, Buy Now £60
Basically everything you’d ever need for your makeup bag.
Essie Nail Polish Advent Calendar 24 Day Christmas Countdown, Was £80, Now £50
Nail polishes and manicure essentials include base coat, nail file and more.
Are you getting any beauty advent calendars this year? Let us know which one’s your favourite.
