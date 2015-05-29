If you don’t already get a beauty box delivered to you every month…it’s time to sign your life away. No, not really. But honestly you need to get one of these little boxes of goodies, right now! It’s a present to yourself, of the perfect gift idea for a friends birthday. But we get it, with so many on the market it can be hard to choose which one is going to be right for you. So that’s why we wanted to let you know about our current obsession with Birchbox.

What is Birchbox?

Birchbox launch in 2010 as one of the first on the market. We love them because, in a nutshell, they come up with some seriously amazing collaborations! Sometime they link up with cool designers (they did a box with Sophia Webster last year) and most recently they’ve joined forces with designer shoe brand, French Sole.

How cute are these printed shoe bags that come with this months Birchbox!

How does it work?

You pay a monthly subscription, Birchbox is only £10 a month (plus £2.95 for post and packaging) and with that you’ll get 5-6 beauty buys, including luxury spa brands like Cowshed and award winning make-up brands, like Laura Mercier. Plus, with every June box (available now until 30th June) you’ll receive a French Sole printed shoe bag to match your box.

The collaboration…

French Sole have exclusively designed three amazing spring/summer boxes inspired by three ballet flats in their collection- Floral Daze, Pick n mix and From Paris With Love. Every subscriber will receive a shoe bag and box, but if you head to Birchbox.co.uk on the 16th June they’ll be hosting a flash sale (for subscribers only) where the three styles will be avalible to by 50% off for that day only, so make sure you’ve subscribed before then for the offer to be valid.

There’s also a competition…

So, if that wasn’t all enough Birchbox are also running a competition all month where if you share a snap of your box on social media and use #BirchboxXFrenchSole you could win a £100 voucher to spend online or in-store at French Sole. Yes, really!

Our advice? Get involved, and get in quick! This collaboration is only around for the month of June, so hurry!

Samantha Freedman

Video