New Mum Binky Felstead Has Chopped Off All Her Hair And it Looks Ah-Mazing

We're loving her new look!

Binky Felstead is the latest celeb to opt for a chic, shorter style – and naturally she looks incredible.

The MIC star was the talk of headlines last year after announcing her pregnancy with best friend (now partner) and co-star, Josh ‘JP’ Patterson.

The two welcomed a baby girl, India, this summer and held a star-studded christening for her just last month, celebrating her arrival surrounded by family and friends from the show.

Like us, you’re probably used to seeing the Made in Chelsea star look more like the below.

LOVE this little velvet set 💚 new partywear range just launched on @inthestyle 🙌🏻 & also I’m giving you the chance to #WIN £500 all you need to do is follow @inthestyle to enter 😘 A post shared by BINKY FELSTEAD (@binkyfelstead) on Nov 21, 2017 at 12:34pm PST

But now the new mum has taken to Insta to show off a brand new ‘do, having just had her extensions out, with a fresh cut and colour to boot.

The star uploaded the picture to Instagram last night, and was met with adoring compliments from her followers.

‘So stunning. Fresh faced too,’ wrote one, while another added, ‘How gorgeous. You look amazing 💕’.

What do you think?

We love it!

Will you be copying Binky’s new style any time soon? Let us know by tweeting @Lookmagazine.

By Lucy Abbersteen