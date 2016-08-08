The Best Wet To Dry Hair Hacks 

When we’re rushing about in the morning, our hair often gets a bit neglected on the ol’ styling front. Because in between snoozing the alarm 27 times and remembering where the hell we put our house keys the night before – there’s really not that much time for a blow dry, fancy updo or styling masterclass.

But worry not, dear time-pressed friends, because we’ve asked the LOOK beauty team for their ultimate wet to dry hair hacks that you can do in under 5 minutes. Yaaas to more snoozing time.

“I twist sections of hair around my fingers on the way to work to create more waves, curls and texture to my hair. Just take small or large sections and twist them around your finger. You look a bit like you’re flirting with your fellow commuter friends, but hey everyone’s looking at their mobiles anyway. When your hair dries it will have way more texture and cute kinky curls” – Lydia, Beauty Editor

Create natural kinks and waves by twisting damp hair around your finger

“I’m all about the easy peasy hair look, especially in summer as I’m always rushing around. And recently I’ve been using the hot city heat to my advantage by letting my hair dry naturally from wet to dry. I stop it from looking a frizzy mess by applying hair oil first and then I scrunch dry or tie it in a low bun at the nape of my neck – this gives you loose tousled curls when you let it loose again.” Chloe, Deputy Beauty Editor

“To amp up the beachy hair effect I apply Schwarzkopf got2b Beach Matt Texturizing Salt Spray (£4.07) It’s my ultimate desk essential to give my unstyled hair some actual definition. So if I’m going immediately out after work it looks more deliberate and less disheveled, I just create a hun or half french plait so the top looks neater and then I scrunch away. “ – Gabrielle, Beauty Writer