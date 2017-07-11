17 images

With summer fast approaching, now’s the time to start thinking about how to keep your pretty little face from sliding all over the place.

It’s no secret that, while the sunshine makes us happy, it wrecks total havoc on our makeup. Sweat + most makeup = 🙁 . All except for one hero product, that’s there when things start to hot up. Waterproof mascara.



We’re sure you’ve got a million mascara’s but how many waterproof ones do you own? It’s a little trickier finding the right one because some waterproof formulas can be clumpier and slightly drying. And, while you might complain when you’re trying to get it off, you must admit, we wouldn’t get very far without it.

The best waterproof mascara for swimming (choose any from our edit, they’re all pool proof) prevents pesky panda eyes from ruining your holiday photo album, and lets you emerge from the sea, still looking like a Baywatch babe.

Swimming and holidays aside, waterproof mascara is needed for a whole host of other vital life moments. Black tears whilst saying your vows to your other half? Not such a good look. If you’re a bride to be, make sure you’re equipped with one of these, or you will seriously regret it.

And, any avid gym bunny knows that good waterproof mascara’s are a workout makeup MUST have – that is unless you want to leave the gym looking like you’ve just spent 5 rounds in a ring with Mike Tyson…

If you’re struggling to find a keeper, that wont budge but also wont irritate your eyes, we recommend getting Clarins Truly Waterproof Mascara, it’s one of the best waterproof mascara’s for sensitive eyes on the market. But, if it’s made it into our swimming savior edit, we promise you it’s a gooden. So, simply take your pick!