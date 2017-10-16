The Best Completely Traceable Beauty Brands

From farm to face...

Beauty brands are going back to their roots focusing on organic and sustainable ingredients. By cutting the supply chain short and keeping everything easily traceable, you know you’ll have fresher, higher-quality ingredients in your products. But why is traceable beauty important? Well, if you’re buying vegan or cruelty free products, being a completely traceable beauty brand is the easiest way of checking the products match up to your standards

Look out for these brands that own the entire process: from seed to serum…

The Best Traceable Beauty Brands

Farmacy Skin Dew, £38

Farmacy grow and cultivate all their own ingredients – including their patented hero ingredient ‘Echinacea GreenEnvy’, a super-strength antioxidant that protects against pollution.

Tata Harper Volumising Lip and Cheek Tint, £32

All Tata Harper products can be sourced back to her 1,200-acre farm nestled in Vermont, where she grows the organic herbs, fruits and oats used in her products.

Youth To The People Age Prevention Superfood Firm and Brighten Serum, £57

100% vegan, never tested on animals and all wrapped up in 100% recyclable packaging

Thank You Farmer Sun Project Water Sun Cream SPR50, £24

Korea’s Thank You Farmer boasts natural, farm-grown ingredients to maintain skin’s health and help delay the cell-ageing process.

Isla Apothecary Immortelle Scar + Blemish Oil, £30

Using the finest raw and natural ingredients, founder Kate Protopapas sources ingredients from a small Organic farm in Kerala, India – before hand-crafting the range in small batches in her own London studio.

LUSH Charity Pot hand and body lotion, £13.50

Not only is this hand and body lotion sourced sustainably, 100% of the proceeds go to small, grassroots charities and organisations working in animal rights, human rights and environmental protection.

Jurlique Sweet Violet and Grapefruit Mist, £24

All Jurlique’s ingredients are home-grown, processed and packaged at their biodynamic farm in Adelaide Hills, South Australia.

Votary Super Seed Facial Oil, £70

Every ingredient within Votary’s Super Seed Facial Oil is traceable from within the UK and freshly cold-pressed by founder Arabella Preston.