This Best-Selling Body Cream Is Launching Its Own Fragrance
And it smells insanely gooooood
There are millions of reasons why we love the best-selling body cream : Sol De Janerio Bum Bum Cream. First up, it helps to smooth out and perk up our derrieres like no the body cream can (that’ll be down to the guarana plant that’s packed with the most potent forms of caffeine on the planet).
Secondly, it’s got an otherworldly scent. Heady, intoxicating but surprisingly refreshing, if ‘sexy’ were a scent, this would be it. And after months of pleading, and dropping not so subtle hints on insta about what a dreamy fragrance this would make, Sol De Janerio have only got and bottled it!
MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)
Aptly named Brazilian Crush, the addictive scent now comes in a gorgeous mist so you’re able to spritz across your body as and when you please! Thank you beauty gods, for hearing our prayers!
With alluring notes of irresistible pistachio and decadent salted caramel, one misting instantly transports you to the sun drenched bustling beaches of Rio.
Plus for only 18 quid, it’s waaaay cheaper than your regular fragrances, meaning you can apply with wild abandon! Channelling Brazilian beauty just got a whole lot easier….
MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet)
Sign up for the newsletter
Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox
NEED.