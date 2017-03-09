Keep your blonde's platinum hue with LOOK's pick of the best purple shampoo

If you’re a blonde, natural or otherwise, you’ll know of the importance of a good purple shampoo. The best purple shampoo can rid brassy tones, brighten blonde hair and keep your colour looking fresher for longer.

With Cara Delevingne leading the way with her new icy blonde hue, we’ve never been more in need of a brightening shampoo. So if you’re in need of a colour boost, the LOOK beauty team have rounded up the best purple shampoo for blonde hair. Meaning you can keep your platinum looking brighter and blonder, for longer…

The best purple shampoo for blonde hair

Paul Mitchell Blonde Platinum Blonde Shampoo, £13.95

TIGI Bed Head Dumb Blonde Toning Shampoo, £20.50

PRO:VOKE Touch Of Silver Brightening Shampoo, £3.19

Davines Alchemic Shampoo in Silver Fox, £15

Shu Uemura Art of Hair Color Lustre Cool Blonde, £33.60

John Frieda Sheer Blonde Colour Renew Shampoo, £5.99

Oribe Travel-Sized Bright Blonde Shampoo for Beautiful Colour, £12

Lee Stafford Bleach Blonde Shampoo, £6.99

Fudge Professional Clean Blonde Violet Shampoo, £9.50