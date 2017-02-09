Best Primer: The Look Beauty Team’s Favourites

Finding the best primer can be tricky. So to help you out, the LOOK Beauty team have rounded up their absolute faves...

A good primer can help minimize pores, smooth your skin and extend the wear of your foundation. The best primer is like complexion photoshop. It can quite literally transform your skin and get your base looking and feeling its absolute best before you’ve even applied your foundation. But, with so many to choose from, it’s hard to know which one to go for. So sit back and let the Beauty Team do the hard work for you – these are our favourites right now.

Becca First Light Priming Filter, £32

Sallow, dull skin? Reach for this brightening, lavender toned primer. The smoothing formula fights tired, uneven complexions for skin that looks wide awake.

Hourglass No 28 Primer Serum, £62

I might seem slightly over budget, but this primer is worth every single penny. Trust us. The silky smooth serum works like an invisible veil over the skin, deeply hydrating, filling fine lines and blurring imperfections. Expect a base that feels like velvet.

Max Factor Miracle Primer, £10.99

This primer preps skin for foundation like no other. Packed with skincare friendly ingredients (anti-oxidants, vitamins and green tea to name a few) this blurs over imperfections smoothing out pores, blemishes and uneven skintone.

NYX Pore Filler, £11

If pores are what you’re worried about, then this is your saviour in a tube. Packed with vitamins and skin-goodness, this primer contains no talc, oil or nasties – meaning it’ll keep your skin in tip-top health, too.



OM Skincare Invisible Finish Primer, £42.50



This is basically complexion perfection in a bottle! Not only does it moisturise and brighten skin, it contains anti-ageing ingredients and SPF40 to combat UVA/UVB rays and pollution. If I’m feeling tired or my complexion is dulling, it instantly gets my skin glowing. It’s so good that it doesn’t really need foundation on top of it – the tinted formula instantly blurs imperfections, leaving skin looking a beautifully even shade. And the light, zingy scent lifts my mornings – I love it! Simply apply with your fingers and blend with sweeping upward motions.









Smashbox Photo Finish Primer Water, £20



Free of silicone, alcohol and oil, this primer is packed with revitalising electrolytes and restores moisture. It creates a sheer canvas for my skin, pre make-up, and gives me hours free of any shine. It keeps me feeling refreshed throughout the day and makes me feel hydrated, due to the nature of the product. Just a single spritz and I’m ready!

This Works In Transit Camera Close Up, Mask, Moisturiser And Primer In One, £30.

This mask, moisturiser and primer in one is the absolute perfect start to my make-up routine. As soon as I apply it to my face I immediately feel like I have coverage without it feeling too heavy. It makes my skin feel silky smooth and, as some one who suffers from open pores, gives me a flawless base. I often apply it before anything else, and then again on my t-zone after I have done my concealer, this gives me a natural looking glow and a very subtle, dewy shine.









Kiko Mat Base Corrector Primer, £8.90



This Primer is perfect for my oily skin as it creates a flawless, matte base for my make-up and the application is super light. At such a reasonable price, I don’t have to worry about it running out, so I can happily prime away ’til my heart’s content!









Laura Mercier Radiance Primer, £29



The first step in my makeup routine, a day doesn’t pass when I don’t prep my skin with this primer. It does everything you want: it blurs all my pores and imperfections, is super moisturising (hello baby skin), without sitting too heavily and generally does a wonder of good at perking up my complexion. Formulated for dry and ageing skin Its texture is more gel like than cream but rich in vitamins A, C and E it helps protect the skin from external damage as well as being hydrating enough to keep my foundation from going patchy or dry – hurrah!









The Body Shop Drops of Youth Wonderblur, £17



Contrary to what you might think, you don’t need to break the bank for a good primer. The Body Shop’s Wonderblur is my personal favourite, it totally refreshes my skin and also smells amazing. I apply it over my t-zone, areas where my pores are visible and it works like a veil, banishing all signs of pores, fine lines and imperfections, leaving my skin with a velvety, flawless finish. It’s also surprisingly really hydrating – if I apply it first thing in the morning I find my skin stays silky smooth until the afternoon.

NIVEA Men Sensitive Pose Shave Balm, £5.35

Okay so this one’s a weird one but stick with us. A sworn beauty hero from the likes of Nikki Tutorials and Kylie Jenner, using this men’s post shave balm as primer really works and keeps your make-up in place ALL day. If you can’t find a primer that’s right for you, then you’ve got to try this.

Benefit The Porefessional Face Primer, £24.50



The new primer complements all skin tones! It also minimizes pores and msoothes fine lines for baby smooth, youthful skin. Oh, and it smells di-VINE.

The Ordinary High-Spreadability Fluid Primer, £5.50

Deciem’s new, purse-friendly beauty range already has an army of fans. Their new face primer often comes with a waiting list because it’s so darn good! As well as smoothing the skin, it also provide all-day hydration, ideal for that dewy Bella Hadid-style glow we’re after.

Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow Primer £38.50

Make up genius Charlotte Tilbury knows a thing or two about creating a flawless base. Her Wonderglow makes laughter lines fade, blurs imperfections and gives the skin a gorgeous warm glow.

