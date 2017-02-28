Face primers, eye primers and even lip primers: do we really need them?

Everyone is always on the search for the best primer. But do you really need one? And if so, which one do you need?! We’ve debunked the myths and rounded up the very best ones for your skin type, so you can get a flawless face base every time.

What Is Primer?

Primer is essentially a skin base that helps make-up and foundation apply smoother and last longer. There are cream, powder and gel primers that all offer different finishes. Whether you want to brighten the skin, mattify oil or colour correct imperfections – no doubt there will be a primer for you.

Which Is The Best Primer For Me?

Best Primer For Normal Skin

Smashbox Photo Finish Foundation Primer, £26.00

Clarins Instant Light Radiance Boosting Complexion Base, £26.50

Charlotte Tilbury Wonder Glow Face Primer, £38.50

Best Primer For Dry Skin

Benefit POREfessional face primer balm, £26.00

Clinique Superprimer Face Primer, £21.00

M·A·C Prep + Prime Face Protect Lotion SPF 50 , £24.00

Best Primer For Oily Skin

Estee Lauder The Mattifier Shine Control Perfecting Primer + Finisher, £25.00

NARS Pore Refining Primer, £26.00

Best Primer For Sensitive Skin

bareminerals Blemish Remedy Mattifying Prep Gel, £22.00

Bourjois Paris Happy Light Matte Serum Primer, £10.99

The Body Shop All-In-One Instablur Universal, £15.00

The Best Lip Primer

MUA Pout Prime, £3.00

MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Lip, £14.00

The Best Eye Primer

NYX Professional Makeup Proof it! – Waterproof Eyeshadow Primer, £5.50

Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion, £17.00

Smashbox PhotoFinish Lid Primer, £18