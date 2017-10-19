Best Moisturisers For Healthier Looking Skin

Whether you're after a moisturiser for dry or oily skin, it's all here in our beauty edit...
Finding the best moisturiser for you is seriously important.
If you want gorgeously smooth skin without the fuss of expensive facials you need to invest in some super beauty buys, and we’re here to help you find them.
Whether you’re looking for the best moisturiser for dry skin, the best moisturiser for dehydrated skin or the best moisturiser for sensitive skin, we’ve got you covered.
Suffering from a break-out? We’ve got the best cream for blemish prone skin, too. Think your complexion is starting to look dull and lacklustre? Yep, we’ve got one for that too.
And our picks won’t break the bank, either, with prices starting from as little as £4.49 (yes, REALLY)…
The idea is to quench your dehydrated skin and leave it feeling plump, soft and hydrated without being greasy – this is where your perfectly picked moisturiser comes in.
As well as featuring products to sort dry, oil or sensitive skin, we’ve also got buys to help tacklepores and uneven tones, among other common problems.
Shop our choice of the best bellow and make sure your skin looks amazing, always.
It really is that simple!
Glossier Priming Moisturiser Rich Hydration, £29
This isn’t a cult product for no reason. A primer and a hydrator in one, it’s our go-to when our face is looking like it needs a bit of TLC. It works as an amazing make up base, too.
Murad City Skin Overnight Detox, £65
Slather this on before bed and you’ll help undo the days damage. It’s packed full of antioxidants which help bring your skin back to its equilibrium after exposure to external aggressors like pollution and UV damage.
Elemis ‘Dynamic Resurfacing’ SPF 30 Day Cream, £82
Some beauty products are worth the splurge, this is one of them. The does-all skin saviour helps reduce all signs of ageing asap. Plus, there’s a lot in the tub.
Dr Roebuck’s Pure Moistursier, £40
Suited for those with dry skin, this natural formula combats flaky, eczema-prone skin. Great for those who want to look Au Naturel.
Pai Geranium and Thistle Rebalancing Day Cream, £34
A saviour for shiny skins, this keep your face matte but still radiant. It’s a bit on the pricey side, but we absolutely love how refreshed and balanced this makes our skin feel.
Pep-Start HydroBlur Moisturiser, £24.50
This oil-free formula provides all-day hydration, and controls surface oil for a matte finish. It works really well under foundation and you can continually add it to your face throughout the day.
Emma Hardie Moisture Boost Vit C Cream, £45
Pure vitamin C prevents skin from looking dull and helps enhance radiance. Plus, the cream is super thick and Ideal for soothing hydrated faces.
Indeed Labs Hydraluron Moisture Jelly, £24.99
If you’ve got dehydrated skin, this is the moisturiser for you. Non-sticky but still super moisturising, this is a total skin saviour for those who are scared about something too heavy
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturising Lotion 50ml, £17.50
The lightweight, non-greasy formula will hydrate skin without leaving it super-shiny
Origins Ginzing Energy-Boosting Moisturiser, £23
Dull skin getting you down? This is your complexion pick me up. Use morning and night for a brighter base.
Kiehl’s Ultra-Facial Oil-Free Lotion, £34
Specifically made for oily skin, this light lotion is guaranteed to nourish without clogging pores, so it won’t lead to pesky breakouts! Phew.
Philosophy Hope In A Jar For Dry Skin 60ml, £34.50
This ultra-smart cream banishes dead cells whilst nourishing healthy skin, get ready to glow!
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Cream, £70
This clever balmy moisturiser helps smooth and plump skin leaving it ready for flawless foundation.
Nivea Day Essentials Sensitive Day Cream, £4.49
The best moisturiser on a budget! This leaves your skin soft without breaking the bank – love!