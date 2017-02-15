No shine, no praaaahblems.

If you’re always on the hunt for the best foundation – specifically the best matte foundation for oily skin – then you’re in luck. Because we’ve rounded up the best of the bunch, to help you choose the one that’s right for you.

Is a matte foundation right for me?

There’s a couple of reasons why a matte foundation could be the best pick for you. If you’ve got oily skin – then a matte foundation will help combat that midday shine. Similarly, if you often find that your foundation slips off your face come 3pm, these matte bad boys have serious staying power.

But unlike old formulas that gained a bad rep for looking cakey and heavy, new skincare-savvy ingredients ensure your skin can still look fresh – just without the shine.

So, which is the best matte foundation for oily skin then? The LOOK beauty team have tried, tested and sealed the below with their stamp of approval…

Giorgio Armani Power Fabric Foundation, £40

Kat Von D Lock-It Liquid Foundation, £27

Marc Jacobs Re(Marc)Able Full Cover Foundation Concentrate, £37

Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay In Place Foundation, £31

L’Oreal Infallible 24-Hr Matte Foundation, £7.99

Clinique Stay-Matte Oil-Free Make Up, £23

Becca Matte Skin Foundation, £32

Beauty Pie Great Skin Foundation, £30 (£4.46 if you have a Beauty Pie subscription)