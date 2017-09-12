24 images

What is the best mascara in the UK? Maybelline, Benefit or Max Factor? We share the best wands on the market for 2016...

What is the best mascara for you, we hear you cry? Well, it depends what you’re looking for in your lash enhancer.

As we all know, a good mascara can totally transform your make-up bag. And whether you’re looking for the best waterproof mascara, the best mascara for short lashes or the best mascara for volume, we’ve got you covered in our UK edit.

Impossibly thick and fluttery lashes are now a red carpet staple for practically any and every celebrity, and as much as we love our false eyelashes, we also want a go-to amazing mascara we can wear every day and to layer up for nights out.

See: Best Liquid Eyeliner…



There are so many mascaras around these days, that sometimes it’s a bit overwhelming when it comes to which one to pick. Do I want volume? Max Factor’s False Lash Effect Mascara (£8.99) could be the one for you. Or maybe a curl enhancer? Go for Benefit’s Roller Lash Mascara (£19.50).

Then there’s also the newbies on the block – the 3D mascaras that are giving ladies the illusion of eyelash extensions, only without the expense and maintenance. There’s just so much to choose from, that sometimes a girl needs a little help.

See: Best Foundation…



But don’t fear – we’ve done the rounds at the LOOK offices and got the dirt on some of the teams could-not-live-without favourites – we’ve tried out the new Maybelline mascara and the Giorgio Armani mascara that contains a black boosting polymer, and rounded up our top picks.

And, of course, L’Oréal is still reigning supreme in the mascara world. This time round, we’re looking at its 2-step Superstar mascara, which is now a staple in many of our make-up bags.

Achieving impossibly fluttery, we-can’t-believe-they’re-not-extensions lashes has never been easier.