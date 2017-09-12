Best Mascara: Our Top 20 For *Huge* Lashes

What is the best mascara in the UK? Maybelline, Benefit or Max Factor? We share the best wands on the market for 2016...

Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Lashes, £25

What is the best mascara for you, we hear you cry? Well, it depends what you’re looking for in your lash enhancer.

As we all know, a good mascara can totally transform your make-up bag. And whether you’re looking for the best waterproof mascara, the best mascara for short lashes or the best mascara for volume, we’ve got you covered in our UK edit.

Impossibly thick and fluttery lashes are now a red carpet staple for practically any and every celebrity, and as much as we love our false eyelashes, we also want a go-to amazing mascara we can wear every day and to layer up for nights out.

There are so many mascaras around these days, that sometimes it’s a bit overwhelming when it comes to which one to pick. Do I want volume? Max Factor’s False Lash Effect Mascara (£8.99) could be the one for you. Or maybe a curl enhancer? Go for Benefit’s Roller Lash Mascara (£19.50).

Then there’s also the newbies on the block – the 3D mascaras that are giving ladies the illusion of eyelash extensions, only without the expense and maintenance. There’s just so much to choose from, that sometimes a girl needs a little help.

But don’t fear – we’ve done the rounds at the LOOK offices and got the dirt on some of the teams could-not-live-without favourites – we’ve tried out the new Maybelline mascara and the Giorgio Armani mascara that contains a black boosting polymer, and rounded up our top picks.

And, of course, L’Oréal is still reigning supreme in the mascara world. This time round, we’re looking at its 2-step Superstar mascara, which is now a staple in many of our make-up bags.

Achieving impossibly fluttery, we-can’t-believe-they’re-not-extensions lashes has never been easier.

Benefit They’re Real! Lengthening Mascara, £19.50

This mascara is actually just too good to be true. It actually does do what it says on the box; lengthens, curls, volumizes, lifts and separates. Though it’s best quality is the fact that it separates lashes beautifully so that they are extended yet not clumpy in the slightest.

Givenchy Noir Couture Mascara, £21.64

"The wand is perfect, I've never had a mascara wand reach all my lashes and separate them so well.This mascara gives lashes excellent volume and length, and has a really rich and intense shade to it.The mascara lasts all day and is easy to apply and remove.Yes, it’s expensive, but in this case it’s totally worth it!

Estee Lauder Sumptuous Bold Volume Lifting Mascara, £19.98

This contains tiny lash-thickening fibers which cling to your lashes and really plump them up. The large brush is amazing at creating really thick, full looking lashes without having to apply too many coats – great if you’re on the go and want to amp your lashes fast

