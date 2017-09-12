What is the best mascara in the UK? Maybelline, Benefit or Max Factor? We share the best wands on the market for 2016...
What is the best mascara for you, we hear you cry? Well, it depends what you’re looking for in your lash enhancer.
As we all know, a good mascara can totally transform your make-up bag. And whether you’re looking for the best waterproof mascara, the best mascara for short lashes or the best mascara for volume, we’ve got you covered in our UK edit.
Impossibly thick and fluttery lashes are now a red carpet staple for practically any and every celebrity, and as much as we love our false eyelashes, we also want a go-to amazing mascara we can wear every day and to layer up for nights out.
There are so many mascaras around these days, that sometimes it’s a bit overwhelming when it comes to which one to pick. Do I want volume? Max Factor’s False Lash Effect Mascara (£8.99) could be the one for you. Or maybe a curl enhancer? Go for Benefit’s Roller Lash Mascara (£19.50).
Then there’s also the newbies on the block – the 3D mascaras that are giving ladies the illusion of eyelash extensions, only without the expense and maintenance. There’s just so much to choose from, that sometimes a girl needs a little help.
But don’t fear – we’ve done the rounds at the LOOK offices and got the dirt on some of the teams could-not-live-without favourites – we’ve tried out the new Maybelline mascara and the Giorgio Armani mascara that contains a black boosting polymer, and rounded up our top picks.
And, of course, L’Oréal is still reigning supreme in the mascara world. This time round, we’re looking at its 2-step Superstar mascara, which is now a staple in many of our make-up bags.
Achieving impossibly fluttery, we-can’t-believe-they’re-not-extensions lashes has never been easier.
Benefit They’re Real! Lengthening Mascara, £19.50
This mascara is actually just too good to be true. It actually does do what it says on the box; lengthens, curls, volumizes, lifts and separates. Though it’s best quality is the fact that it separates lashes beautifully so that they are extended yet not clumpy in the slightest.
Estee Lauder Sumptuous Knockout Defining Lift and Fan Mascara, £25
If you’re after ridiculously long, defined lashes that rival even some of the best falses, this little black wand is your guy.
Burberry Cat Lashes Mascara, £24
We love love LOVE! this new Burberry mascara. It defines and curls your lashes leaving them looking full and dramatically volumised. Who needs false lashes!
Stila HUGE Extreme Lash Mascara, £18
If you’re after mega fluttery lashes that will finally allow you to ditch your falsies for good – this is the one for you
Rimmel Volume Colourist Mascara, £5.49
This genius wand actually tints your lashes while you wear it – making it our no.1 Summer beauty buy
Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Lashes, £25
Charlotte Tilbury's new mascara is a real magic wand. The unique wax blend can be built up, layer upon layer without ever becoming clumpy. Prepare for the longest, thickest lashes of your life.
Mac Pro Beyond Twisted Lash, £19
While it might look like a space age stick, this bendy wand is actually Mac's genius answer to crafting the perfect lash curl. It can twist a full 90 degrees, so you'll catch every little lash. Brill.
L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Mascara x5, £6.76
This volume-inducing mascara has got ALL the hype on Reddit, with many fans voting it their ultimate under £10 mascara for gorgeously thick lashes. Make-up artists also regularly cite this as a firm favourite, thanks to its separating, lengthening and curling properties. We love!
The Estee Edit By Estee Lauder Edgiest Up & Out Double Mascara, £17
If you’re looking for volume and curl, this is the one for you. With two different brushes you can create super volume with one, and plenty of lift, separation and curl with the other.
YSL Vinyl Couture Mascara, £25
We love the rich pigment of this vinyl finish mascara, because it gives us voluminous glossy lashes every time. It comes in nine different colours too, including pink, purple, blue and green!
Essence I Love Crazy Volume Mascara, £2.80
If you’re searching for a low cost mascara with a high quality formula, look no further! This mascara gives your eyelashes crazy volume and length in a flash. Lashes for days…
Givenchy Noir Couture Mascara, £21.64
"The wand is perfect, I've never had a mascara wand reach all my lashes and separate them so well.This mascara gives lashes excellent volume and length, and has a really rich and intense shade to it.The mascara lasts all day and is easy to apply and remove.Yes, it’s expensive, but in this case it’s totally worth it!
Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara, £19
This leaves lashes looking like you’re wearing falsies – a guarantee compliment bringer! One coat is just right for the day, but if you’re going out in the evening, simply layer it up – It never clumps
Lancome Grandiose Mascara, £24.30
The uber-cool 'swan-neck' inspired wand has been designed specifically to push up lashes from the roots for a fanned out effect. Forget lash curlers, this wonder wand will give you sky-high length in just a few sweeps.
Max Factor Velvet Volume False Lash Effect Mascara, £4.01
We thought Max Factor’s false lash effect mascara couldn’t get much better – turns out we were very wrong. This formula gives instant volume, and actually leaves lashes feeling soft, rather than crispy and clumped. And what’s more, it smells of marzipan!
Estee Lauder Sumptuous Bold Volume Lifting Mascara, £19.98
This contains tiny lash-thickening fibers which cling to your lashes and really plump them up. The large brush is amazing at creating really thick, full looking lashes without having to apply too many coats – great if you’re on the go and want to amp your lashes fast
Dior Diorshow New Look Mascara, £24.50
The bigger the better, right? Well, it goes without saying that Dior's Iconic mascara has got one of the biggest brushes in town – one swpie leaves lashes seriously thick and fluttery.
Giorgio Armani Black Ecstasy Mascara, £26.46
Armani’s mascara is hands down a fave in the LOOK office. It’s super black and gives ultimate curl, volume and hold – what more could you want?
Clinique High Impact Mascara, £15.86
We love this because it separates and thickens lashes and it stays put all day. Plus there are bristles on the tip to ensure you get even the baby lashes covered
Too Cool For School Dinoplatz Escalator Mascara, £19
We can’t get enough of Korean beauty at the moment, and our latest obsession is this mascara by Korean brand Too Cool For School. This nifty product lets you change the size of the bristles yourself to create a bestoke lash look… amazing!
Lord and Berry Back In Black Mascara, £14
Say hello to HD lashes in one stroke! This mascara has a super precisice applicator brush for reaching even the smallest of eye lashes.
Hourglass Curator Lash Instrument, $78
Mascara just got a sci-fi makeover! This instrument provides 360 degree application with no extra effort on your part.
Jay Manuel Beauty Everything Mascara, £27
Meet one of the most personalisable mascaras yet. This clever mascara gives you the power to adjust the bristles with just a twist of a dial. It is available in a jet black and gorgeous royal blue!
Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara, £20
You get 1800% more volume when you sweep this curved brush over your lashes. Sounds good to us.