MAC’s Best Ever Lipsticks! How Many Do You Own?

We have at least five...

Can you remember your first ever lipstick obsession? We could bet actual ash on it being a MAC Cosmetic bullet. The beauty giants have been producing amazing products since 1984 when Frank Toskan and Frank Angelo founded it.

Read: 2016’s Best Celebrity Hair Changes

Thanks to the two Franks, MAC is now one of the biggest beauty companies in the world and has a mass following of very dedicated fans. Their mega-pigmented but creamy lipsticks are popular for good reason.

MAC’s Most Loved Lipsticks

Even the most understated girl has owned at least one MAC lippie in their lifetime, if not one then ten.

We’re so into MAC’s dreamy, perfectly creamy lipsticks that we’ve put together a list of the best sellers. An appreciation of the MAC pout, if you will.

Check out the top hitting MAC Lipstick list and tell us how many of these beauties you actually own…

Ruby Woo

We don’t know of a celebrity who doesn’t love the power of the vivid blue-toned red.

All Fired Up

Give your lips a retro matte finish with MAC’s most punchy fuchsia shade.

Velvet Teddy

Deep-tone beige in a plush matte finish.

See: This Foundation Literally Covers Everything!

Lady Danger

Another majorly popular rouge, this time a coral-red. Ideal for a summer tan.

Whirl

The perfect matte dirty rose shade.

Rebel

Purple fast overtook red as our fave winter shade this year. MAC’s rebellious creamy plum is ultra flattering.

This MAC Shadescents colour is a pale muted peach beige.

Candy Yum-Yum

The sweetest pop of neon pink we ever did see!

Diva

Release your inner vamp with this reddish-burgundy.

Twig

Not a fan of matte lips? This pretty brownish-pink shade is soft and satin-like.

Vegas Volt

Not a fan of dark colours? Nothing says fun like this full-power coral!