What's the best liquid eyeliner money can buy? Well, we're about to fill you in, because we've narrowed down the best liquid eyeliners of 2016.

Finding the best liquid eyeliner can be tricky. But since liquid eyeliner is most definitely a make-up essential in the LOOK office; we need to find the perfect one!

Which is why we’ve taken the time to round up our all time favourite eyeliners. Whether you’re after the best waterproof liquid eyeliner or the best liquid eyeliner pen, it’s all here in our edit.

And don’t worry if you’re just getting started – we’ve narrowed down the best liquid eyeliners for beginners, too, to help you get started.

What is the best liquid eyeliner for beginners?

If you’re not a seasoned liquid liner pro you may struggle at perfecting that feline flick. Lucky for you we’ve tested out a whole lot of liners and we know which ones are easy as pie to put on. When you’re not used to applying eyeliner, it can be hard to get the lines straight and the flick looking even. Ciate London’s Chisel Eye Liner, £16 has an angled tip though that makes it so easy to use – it’s like liner for dummies. We also love L’Oreal’s Superliner Perfect Slim Intense, £6.99 and Benefit’s Push Up They’re Real Eyeliner, £20.

But then comes that burning question: How to apply liquid eyeliner? Well, with different formulas such as kohl pencil, gel, pens or liquid, and a number of colours to choose from – it can be hard to know where to start. But if you’re trying to recreate a cat flick, or want to frame your eyes with a super slim line – then liquid eyeliner will give you the freedom to get creative.

Still worried your unsteady hand will result in a wobbly line? Well, worry no more. Many applicators are now much thicker, allowing for ease of use and highly pigmented colour.

What is the best waterproof liquid eyeliner?

If you’ve spent a good 10 minutes making sure your liner is spot on, you definitely don’t want it coming off. A waterproof eyeliner is a very good idea. Not just in summer, but in winter too …(We live in England remember). Stila’s Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, £14.50 is totally waterproof and will not budge whether or not you get caught in the rain or decide to go for a dip in the pool.

And if you’re still after that perfectly precise cat-eye, try our secret cheat. Hold a credit card up to the outer corner of your eye and angle it up towards the end of your eyebrow. Draw a dot where you want your liner to begin and end, and join them up using the card as a guide.

If you’re after something a bit more fun, there’s a ton of coloured liners on the market to choose from too. From matte to glossy, they’re something different from your everyday black, and with the upcoming festival season, they’ll make the perfect addition to your summertime makeup bag.

So whether you want flirty feline flicks or colour-pop peepers, have a browse of our gallery for the very best on the high street – there’s no excuse not to get arty with your eyes.

Get clicking to find your new BFF eyeliner, right here right now!