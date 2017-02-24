The Best Holographic Make-Up For An Out-Of-This-World Glow
Love all things sparkly? Then you'll be obsessed with this lot...
Holographic make-up has been trending on the internet for a while now. From mermaid-worthy lipsticks to oh-god-someone-shield-my-eyes highlighter: the future has spoken, and it’s very much holographic.
So if you’re in the market for all things futuristic, we’re here to help.
The best holographic make-up
Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow Palette, £36
NYX Face & Body Glitter, £5.50
MAC Mineralize Skin Finish in Lightscapade, £24.50
bareminerals Marvelous Moxie Lipgloss in Hypnotist, £17
Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops in Celestial, £34
Bobbi Brown Highlighting Powder in Pink Glow, £35
MAC Dazzleshadow x 4 The Shining Hour, £25
Jouer Liquid Lipstick in Citronade Rose, £15
Primark Liquid Glow Drops in Rose, £2
MAC Tricolour Lipglass in Stratagloss Pyrite, £18
Topshop Chameleon Glow in Shuffle The Cards, £9.50
I Heart Make-Up Unicorn Rainbow Highlighter, £2.99