Love all things sparkly? Then you'll be obsessed with this lot...

Holographic make-up has been trending on the internet for a while now. From mermaid-worthy lipsticks to oh-god-someone-shield-my-eyes highlighter: the future has spoken, and it’s very much holographic.

So if you’re in the market for all things futuristic, we’re here to help.

The best holographic make-up

Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow Palette, £36

NYX Face & Body Glitter, £5.50

MAC Mineralize Skin Finish in Lightscapade, £24.50

bareminerals Marvelous Moxie Lipgloss in Hypnotist, £17

Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops in Celestial, £34

Bobbi Brown Highlighting Powder in Pink Glow, £35

MAC Dazzleshadow x 4 The Shining Hour, £25

Jouer Liquid Lipstick in Citronade Rose, £15

Primark Liquid Glow Drops in Rose, £2

MAC Tricolour Lipglass in Stratagloss Pyrite, £18

Topshop Chameleon Glow in Shuffle The Cards, £9.50

I Heart Make-Up Unicorn Rainbow Highlighter, £2.99