Finding your perfect foundation just got easy, because we've got the best foundations for *every* skin type, including oily skin, dry skin, combination skin and pale skin. Time to get flawless...

From the best foundation for oily skin which guarantee to cover acne seamlessly, to the best foundations for dry skin, we’ve covered everything.



First up, coverage is key. The best foundation for combination skin might not be the best one for pale skin, so nailing your perfect skin perfector really is worth it.

Whittled down from thousands, these 20 amazing foundation makeup buys are all worthy of a spot in your beauty bag, all you have to do is click through our gallery to find your skin’s perfect partner.

There’s everything from lightweight formulas like Urban Decay’s Naked Skin Weightless Ultra Definition Liquid Makeup, £27, which feels virtually undetectable, too full coverage foundation like Revlon Colorstay Foundation, £12.49, which is so long-lasting it’ll stay put for a whopping 24 hours!

(Because who says flawless skin has to break the bank when you have the best drugstore foundations at your fingertips?). We even found the best foundation for dry skin, with Clarins ultra-hydrating True Radiance Foundation, £27, which will soothe parched patches and give a model-worthy glow.

No matter what your skin type, dry, combination, dull, patchy, mature… We’ve got the foundation that’ll get you looking gorgeous in no time. So there’s no excuse not to have picture-perfect skin with these Make-Up Artist-approved formulas. And for more tips, take a peek at our Foundation Hacks round-up.

So, if you’re stuck in a make-up rut and want to ace your base, it’s time to get clicking and check out our ultimate round up of the best 19 foundations out there. Trust us, your skin will thank you for it!