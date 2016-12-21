Best Foundation: 20 For Your Best EVER Skin
Finding your perfect foundation just got easy, because we've got the best foundations for *every* skin type, including oily skin, dry skin, combination skin and pale skin. Time to get flawless...
From the best foundation for oily skin which guarantee to cover acne seamlessly, to the best foundations for dry skin, we’ve covered everything.
First up, coverage is key. The best foundation for combination skin might not be the best one for pale skin, so nailing your perfect skin perfector really is worth it.
Whittled down from thousands, these 20 amazing foundation makeup buys are all worthy of a spot in your beauty bag, all you have to do is click through our gallery to find your skin’s perfect partner.
There’s everything from lightweight formulas like Urban Decay’s Naked Skin Weightless Ultra Definition Liquid Makeup, £27, which feels virtually undetectable, too full coverage foundation like Revlon Colorstay Foundation, £12.49, which is so long-lasting it’ll stay put for a whopping 24 hours!
(Because who says flawless skin has to break the bank when you have the best drugstore foundations at your fingertips?). We even found the best foundation for dry skin, with Clarins ultra-hydrating True Radiance Foundation, £27, which will soothe parched patches and give a model-worthy glow.
No matter what your skin type, dry, combination, dull, patchy, mature… We’ve got the foundation that’ll get you looking gorgeous in no time. So there’s no excuse not to have picture-perfect skin with these Make-Up Artist-approved formulas. And for more tips, take a peek at our Foundation Hacks round-up.
So, if you’re stuck in a make-up rut and want to ace your base, it’s time to get clicking and check out our ultimate round up of the best 19 foundations out there. Trust us, your skin will thank you for it!
Burberry Beauty Fresh Glow Foundation, £35
This vitamin-rich formula provides medium coverage with a dewy finish. Perfect for achieving that no-make-up-make-up look.
Urban Decay Weightless Ultra Definition Liquid Makeup, £27
This is a great one for those who desperately want to avoid cake-looking skin and don’t want too much coverage. This vegan formula allows media coverage and glides on skin like moisturiser. It’s lovely.
YSl Fusion Ink Cushion Foundation, £35
We were already in love with YSL’s Fusion Ink Foundation for its flawless coverage and luminous finish – and now it comes in a compact! Making on-the-go touch-ups even easier…
Bobbi Brown Foundation Stick, £29.50
It may look small, but it sure provides a lot of coverage and lasts for ages too. It’s creamy texture blends in with skin seamlessly and provides completely full coverage. Also a really cute addition to your handbag!
Stila Aqua Glow Serum Foundation, £34.50
This water-based foundation blurs over imperfections with a medium to full coverage. The formula is also super hydrating, leaving your skin looking glowing and gorge.
SUQQU Foundation, £62
This super moisturising foundation gives a completely flawless foundation base, without totally masking your own skin’s natural texture
Tarte Rainforest Of The Sea Foundation, £28
This lightweight liquid foundation leaves skin looking luminous and dewy all day long. Plus, the cute pipette top makes for seriously easy application. We heart it.
Maybelline Fit Me Foundation, £7.99
The latest foundation contains no oils, no wax, nothing nasty – and the formula rivals even the most expensive bases. Get it before it's gone.
Dior Water BB Moisturizing Tinted Aqua-Gel, £40
Dior's sheer cover water foundation is so lightweight, it's perfect for summer holidays. Pack one in your suitcase and you can fake a flawless beach face.
Clinique Chubby In The Nude Foundation Stick, £23
Super easy to use, this creamy stick glides over skin and blends well for sheer to moderate coverage. It’s long-lasting too.
Estee Lauder Double Wear Foundation, £29.99
This flawless-finish foundation promises to stay on for 15 hours – and we can attest to that fact, it really does! Great for staying on all night long.
Nars Velvet Matte Skin Tint, £30
The Velvet Matte Skin Tint from Nars is the perfect everyday foundation. With SPF 30 it protects your skin and provides good coverage that lasts all day.
Bare Minerals Bare Skin Pure Brightening Serum Foundation, £23.93
The first ever liquid foundation from the iconic mineral beauty brand, this fuses skincare and make-up in one to create a hydrating full coverage foundation that doesn’t feel heavy or pore-clogging.
Too Faced Born This Way Undetectable Medium-to-Full Coverage Foundation, £28
This new foundation by Too Faced offers an undetectable coverage, which camoflages all imperfections. Plus, it's infused with coconut water, so it naturally hydrates your skin, leaving you with a radiant look.
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Foundation, £29.50
We kid you not, this foundation is basically a miracle in a bottle. The 'hyper-intelligent' formula will give you a full coverage but feel super lightweight on your skin. Buff it on with a buffing brush for an air-brushed finish.
Revlon ColorStay Make-Up, £9.90
Want a foundation that stays put from morning till night?! The base beautifier will keep oily skin under wraps all day long.
Pur Liquid Veil Foundation, £28
This spray-on skin perfector is like photoshop in a bottle, it smooths skin and hides imperfections in just one spritz.
Laura Mercier Smooth Finish Flawless Fluide, £34
Using natural waters and silica instead of oils, the matte effect this creates is great if you suffer from that mid-afternoon shine on your T-zone. In 24 shades, there’s something for everyone.
Clarins True Radiance Foundation SPF15, £27
This feels so lovely on the skin, you won’t know you’re wearing it – until you look in the mirror and see how hydrated and glowy your face looks. With pollution-fighting Moringa seed extracts, it’s an all-round protect and perfector.
L’Oreal True Match Foundation, £9.99
Your ultimate flawless complexion just got even easier to achieve with this gorgeous foundation. The formula is natural, easy to blend but high coverage giving a stunning natural look to your skin.
MAC Pro Longwear SPF 10 Foundation, £26
A cult favourite – this high coverage, long wearing foundation is an office favourite for nights out and glamorous events.