Best Fake Tan: 11 That Amp Up Our Bronze
Best fake tan reviews from the LOOK beauty team, including best fake tan products for pale skin, as well as those for your body and face...
Looking for the best fake tan to get a gorgeous golden glow even when the sun’s not shining? Except, without the much-feared streaky legs, the biscuit-y smell and the orange shade that nobody wants? Well, you’re in luck, because we’ve tried and tested the best fake tans for face and body, and yes, those with pale skin can definitely still get involved…
Finding the best fake tan product for you can be a total minefield – do you opt for a traditional St Tropez or Fake Bake mousse, pick up a bottle of Xen Tan or get involved with the St Moriz?! Luckily for you, we’ve rounded up the best fake tans of 2016, and even better, they’re all super easy to apply.
See: Best Bronzers...
There probably isn’t a fake tan that we haven’t tried and (we are VERY dedicated to our jobs) plus, the LOOK team all have different skin types and shades, so we all need a different type of fake tan. Best fake tan for pale skin? We’ve got it.
From the best fake tan moisturisers to gradual tans, sprays, lotions, mousses and face tanners, we’ll get you looking golden and glossy in time for summer – hoorah! Because every girl knows, a tan is perfect way to get you feeling sassy and confident.
See: Best Foundations…
As well as this, we want to introduce you to the 5 New Ways To Fake Tan (a fake tan that promises to tone and tighten?! Er, yes please!), and to help you out with our top tips for How To Apply Fake Tan. From how to exfoliate, to which fake tan to pick and when exactly to apply it, it will leave you fully equipped to achieve the most flawless tan you’ve ever had.
So if you’ve got a wedding to go to, a big night out, or you just like having an all-year-long glow, it’s time to read up on our reviews of the best fake tans tans and up your bronzing skills with our fake tan masterclass. Now go forth and glow!
St Tropez Gradual Tan Plus Luminous Veil Face Cream, £18
We love this facial tan for its gorgeously hydrating qualities and for the fact that it’s so light, you can wear it under your make-up for a subtle glow.
Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam Dark, £14.99
We really have fallen in love with this fake tan. It’s a perfect quick fix as you can apply and wash off after an hour for a gorgeous all over glow or leave on for up to 6 hours for a deeper, darker tan.
St Tropez Self Tan Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse, £33
This award winning tanning mousse lets you choose how dark you want to go. Leave it on for one hour for a light glow or three for a deep bronze.
Sienna X Deep Self Tan Lotion, £23.95
We love this tan, not just because it gives our skin an amazing natural looking glow but also because it’s seriously moisturising and leaves your skin silky smooth. Bonus!
Best Fake Tan: Vita Liberta Body Blur Instant Skin Finish
Think of this as a BB cream for your body; the 2 in 1 formula means that it cancels out or 'blurs' redness and imperfections as well as giving you a great tan – perfect for those of us who want a bit more for our money…
Best Fake Tan: St. Moriz Advanced Pro Formula 5in1 Medium Mousse, £7.99
The new Advanced Pro formula self tanner from St Moriz is a must have. It leaves a natural glow to the skin after application, leaving you with a long lasting golden tan.
Best Fake Tan: James Read Sleep Mask Tan Face, £25
Not only does this little ray of sunshine get you golden while you sleep (literally, the dream tanner), it’s packed full of do-good ingredients including cucumber, Hyaluronic Acid and Red Algae that soothe and hydrate your skin,
so you’ll wake up with skin that’s sunkissed and soft. The subtle colour is perfect for those who want just a touch of colour.
Best Fake Tan: Clarins Radiance Plus Golden Glow Booster, £18
Mix a little or a lot of Clarins new tanning product in with your daily moisturiser and you can tailor your level of tan to either bronzed beach babe or a subtle sun-kissed glow.
Best Fake Tan: Xen-Tan Dark Lotion Absolute Luxe, £40
The shea butter and green tea in this fake tan help give your skin a super-smooth, even tan. Plus it's so easy to blend so you can skip on pesky streaks – yay!
Best Fake Tan: Fake Bake 5 Minute-Mousse, £19.99
Need an emergency tan before going out? Don't stress, grab youself a bottle of this. Perfect for tanners on the go, the super speedy mousse will get you from bare to bronzed in just 5 minutes and lasts all day and all night – hurrah!
Best Fake Tan: Utan & Tone Everday Gradual Tan, £14
A product that tans while firming your body?! No need to pinch yourself, this is a real product formulated by Utan & Tone. Ah-mazing!