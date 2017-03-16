10 images

If you're looking for the very best eyeshadow palette, you're in luck. Because we've sorted the super formulas, from the not so, to bring you our edit of the very best pigments for your peepers.

When it comes to make-up, no beauty bag is complete without one of the best eyeshadow palettes to take your eyes from plain to pretty.

Whether it’s a slick of gold or a full-on smoky eye, there’s something out there for everyone. MAC eyeshadows come in a huge array of colours, while Bobbi Brown have lots of gorgeous neutral, natural options.

Choosing the right shade for your eye colour is key, but it’s not just the colour you should look out for. Some people may find their shadow goes on better if they use a pencil, and some prefer doing it the original way, pot and brush at the ready! High pigmented eye shadows are great for a night out, but it’s also nice to have a more subtle tone for a glam day-time look.



From creamy gel-like shadow to the thick pencil sticks, there are different applications and looks you can go for. NARS stays on for hours and Charlotte Tilbury’s pencil slides on like a dream. It all depends on what works for you.

Teaming your shadow with a liner is a must! It will give your eyes more definition and saves you from sticking the brush into your water line. We love the New CID stick which has a liner at one end, and a matching built-in ready to go shadow at the other.

We’ve picked out some of our favourite eye shadows to help you find the perfect one for you…