Best Contouring Make-Up For Faking Sculpted Cheekbones

Wanna cheat your way to killer cheekbones? Well you’re in luck, because now you can find the best contouring makeup in our edit of the high street’s finest…
Contouring is going no where thanks to being able to easily fake a chiselled look in just a matter of minutes. With the promise of boosting your bone structure, adding definition and slimming your face, it’s no wonder we’re all hooked.
We know what you’re thinking. You don’t have the time (or the in-house makeup artist) to contour your face, but you really don’t need to look further than the high street for amazing palettes nowadays.
And to make things even easier for you, we’ve pulled together the very best contouring kits on the internet. There are even ones that come with a step-by-step guide, so you can create A-list angles without the price tag and master the art of contouring.
Whether you’re a contouring beginner or a seasoned expert, we’ve got the perfect kit and brushes to help give you a sculpted look in seconds.
We’ve also got some great tips to ensure you get the most from your product.
For example, you’ll learn that with some contouring makeup, your highlighter will double up as a blusher. With others, you can mix and match your the colours in your palette to create a customised hue for your skin.
Other contouring makeup kits on our list are better suited for certain types of complexions. Remember, with any cosmetic product it’s important to consider your skin shade and type before buying.
You’ll be *very* pleased to hear that we’ve found contouring makeup for all budgets. Want a cheaper option to start off with? There are some amazing kits for under £10.
Yep, REALLY.
If you’re already totally bowled over by the contouring trend (we don’t blame you), we’ve also got some super-useful investment palettes on our list. They’re definitely worth paying a little bit more for.
Still not convinced? Take a look through our gallery and we promise you’ll find the right contouring makeup for you…
Cover FX Contour Kit, £40
Four creamy shades blend into your skin seamlessly. There are six different sets so you’ll be sure to find the perfect pallette.
Stila Shape & Shade Custom Contour Duo, £31
This long-wearing cream-to-matte will instantly blur perfections, leavin skin looking sheer and chic.
Kat Von D Shade & Light Face Contour Refillable Palette, £37
Not only is Kat Von D’s make up line vegan friendly, but her collection is contouring perfection. Plus it’s refillable, so if you love it as much as we do, you will never have to give it up!
Smashbox Step By Step Contour Stick Trio, £35
These three handy crayons will take your complexion from simple to supermodel in just a few strokes! Use the light to highlight, the warm brown to bronze and the dark brown to add depth and shadow.
Laura Mercier Contouring Palette, £35
Laura Mercier’s palette has three contour (light, medium, dark) and two highlight shades (a shimmery cream/bronze), which you can mix and match to create the customised colour for you. Cream contours are great if you're in a bit of a rush, as they're easier to blend. Make sure you use much less product than you would with a powder product, though.
Real Techniques Bold Metals Collection 301 Flat Contour Brush, £22
Choosing the right brush is just as important as the product. You can’t go wrong with this gorgeous rose gold contour brush from Real Techniques. The flat, dense head fits perfectly in the hollows of the cheeks and the soft bristles allow easy application and blending. Start at the ear just bellow the cheekbone and create a straight line down to the middle of the cheek. You don’t need to overload the brush with product and make sure you blend, blend, blend!
NARS Contour Blush, £30
NARS contour blush comes in three flattering shades and leaves a matte, natural finish. Pro tip: Apply the contour powder below the cheekbones, down the sides of the nose, along the jaw and on the temples. Sweep the highlight on to areas of the face where light would naturally fall – above the cheekbones, on the brow bone, down the nose, on the chin and the Cupid’s bow
Sleek MakeUP Face Contour Kit, £6.49
If you’re on a budget, go for Sleek MakeUp’s contour kits. They come in a range of shades and the highlighter doubles up as a blusher. Pro tip: to slim and define the nose, use a small brush and apply the contour powder down either side, making sure you really blend. Finish off by highlighting down the centre.
Becca Shadow And Light Bronze/Contour Perfector, £34
Cream coloured highlights can be a bit too light on darker skin tones. Go for a warmer golden highlight like Becca’s contour perfector and sweep across the top of the cheekbones, down the nose, on the chin and the centre of the forehead.
Barry M Chisel Cheeks Contour Kit, £6.49
With three shades, two to define and one to highlight, plus a handy guide on the inside cover; this cute contour kit is perfect for a sculpting rookie who’s not looking to splurge.
B Sculpted Contour Kit, £7.49
This compact may be small enough to fit in your clutch, but with a brown powder and shimmering cream highlight, it's got your contouring concerns covered! Flip it over to reveal the handy how-to guide on the back.
Autograph Marks And Spencer Face Contour Palette, £12.50
This light pink highlight has just enough shimmer, without being too sparkly, so sweep over the areas of your face you want to enhance.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Pro Series Contour Kit, £39
Whether you’re a contour pro or a starter, this define and highlight palette is one to invest in. It’s got six shades to suit every skin tone and they come in matte and satin textures, so you’ll be spoilt for choice! The best part about this pro palette is that the contour shades have grey undertones, which ensure your DIY shadows look as natural as possible.
Studio 10 Visible Lift Face Definer, £30
With a cool contouring powder, cream blush and pearly highlighter, there’s everything you need to define your complexion in one go!
Becca Lowlight Highlight Perfecting Palette Pressed, £34
Just a touch of this dark brown powder will give cheeks some serious definition, plus the pearly highlighter is one of the best we’ve tried! Perfect for sculpting with zero fuss.
Maybelline New York Master Sculpt Contouring Palette, £6.99
If Mollie King loves it, so do we! This clever compact also comes with a brush and mirror underneath the powders, making it perfect for on-the-go!