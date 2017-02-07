Best Concealers: The Top Rated Buys Of 2017
Confused about which concealer you need? Get it right with our round-up of the best concealers on the block, for dark circles, spots, pale skin and dark skin…
Finding the best concealer for your skin type might seem like a simple thing, but you’d be surprised about how much it can elevate your entire make-up look. And whether you’re after the best concealers for dark circles, spots or even acne scars, rest assured, we’ve found one for your skin dilemma.
Concealers are total hero product, a girl can never have too many – here on the Beauty Desk we have a good five each! And they each serve a different purpose.
The best concealer will correct and cover all our imperfections, helping us cheat a flawless complexion. We’ve thought of every beauty blunder and found which are the best concealers for blemishes and acne, the best concealers for dark circles and the best concealers for pale skin… Trust us, there’s one out there for everyone!
Dark circles are one of beauty’s biggest bugbears. There’s nothing worse than looking exhausted and sometimes, no matter how hard we try, how many eye patches we use or how good our eye care régime is, we can’t seem to get those shadows to budge. But if you didn’t manage to get your beauty sleep there’s no need to stress, find out how to get rid of dark circles with some of the best under eye concealer on the market. Peachy undertones are best, as they counteract sallowness.
And it’s not just bag banishers we’re after. Adult acne is on the rise, and anyone who suffers from persistent breakouts or problem skin knows just how important it is to conceal blemishes correctly. Some of the best concealer for spots is often thicker in texture, but don’t overload. Use a thicker formula before you apply your foundation, and use a lighter texture to touch up later if need be.
Whether you’re looking for a heavy-duty hider or the best concealers for contouring, we’ve got your fix. Shop our edit of the complexion-fixers we couldn’t live without.
Bourjois Healthy Mix Concealer, £7.99
This concealer delivers all the glowy coverage that you’ve come to expect from the matching foundation but is really easy to blend with fingers or a brush. It dries to a natural, non-shimmery finish, brightens tired skin and banishes under eye circles.
Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer, £22
Best Concealer For Redness:
A cult favourite among celebrities and beauty insiders, Nars have just released six new shades of their bestselling concealer. The amazing lightweight concealer offers buildable coverage that lasts and reduces redness, diminishes dark circles and blurs imperfections on one single swipe!
Collection Lasting Perfection Concealer, £3.99
Best Liquid Concealer: This concealer is SO good that eight are sold every minute. Yep. And with the likes of Zoella and Tanya Burr bigging up its magic ability to cover up both dark circles and pimples, you know it’s a winner…
Studio 10 Age Defy Skin Perfector, £32
The ultimate concealer palette, this little gem contains everything you need to fake flawless skin. There’s a smoothing and fine line filling primer, colour correctors to neutralise dark circles and redness and two shades you can blend together to create the perfect concealer for your skintone. What more could you want?
Becca Ultimate Coverage Concealing Creme, £24
Best Longwearing Concealer: This long-wearing full coverage concealer completely covers dark circles and imperfections. Uniquely lightweight, this crème delivers a high concentration of pigment for crease-proof coverage without a sticky or cakey-feel.
Maybelline Fit Me! Concealer, £5.99
Best Concealer For Spots: This concealer is one of the most highly-rated products on Reddit, and for good reason. Not only is it miraculously hydrating, anti-creasing and non-cakey, but the coverage is so good that some people are even using it all over the face as a faux foundation. If that doesn’t make it worth trying, we don’t know what is!
Bobbi Brown Intensive Skin Serum Corrector, £28
Best Concealer For Dark Circles:
Even though this is a serum, it’s got amazingly good coverage! It doesn’t just conceal dark circles; the clever serum formula contains skin-boosting mushroom, indian tree root and bamboo grass extract, which helps get rid of them for good, without leaving a cakey finish.
BareMinerals Bareskin Serum Concealer, £22
Best Concealer For Dry Skin:
Some other concealers tend to leave a powdery finish, but this ultra-lightweight formula will keep your eye area looking luminous and dewy all day, without looking like you're wearing any concealer at all. Plus the smoothing texture doesn't set into fine lines!
Givenchy Teint Couture Concealer, £24
Best Concealer For Under-Eye Bags:
Givenchy's newest concealer is a total must have product! The clever colour mix of beige and pink pigments illuminates the under eye area, diminishing any sign of tiredness or dark circles. Faking 8 hours is as easy as that!
Urban Decay Naked Skin Weightless Complete Coverage Concealer, £17.50
Best Concealer For Pale Skin:
This lightweight concealer is super buildable, but won't settle into creases or lines. Use small amounts for areas where you want medium coverage or layer for maximum coverage.
Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer, £58
Best Concealer For Blemishes: Okay so this one is ‘spenny, but you’ll find it in literally EVERY makeup artist’s bag. Blemishes, under-eye bags.. this one’s got you covered.
Dior Fix It 2-in-1 Prime & Conceal, £23.50
Best Concealer For Multi-Tasking:
This does-it-all wonder stick contains a primer filled center which smoothes skin, fills fine lines and primes lips before lipstick application. Everyone needs one of these!
MAC Cosmetics Studio Finish SPF 35 Concealer, £15.50
Best Concealer For High Coverage:
This MAC concealer is a pastey texture and gives a fab coverage, it instantly brightens your eyes and stays put all day!
Diorskin Star Concealer, £22
Best Lightweight Concealer: Using fancy ‘light pulsion technology’ that helps light bounce off the skin, this comfy, flexible formula disguises bags and under-eye shadows in one swipe. Yay!