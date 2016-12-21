Best Lip Balms: 12 To Get You Through Winter
Keep one in your bag at all times.
It’s official, winter is here, and while that means cosy nights in, Christmas candles and comfort food, it’s also a one way ticket to dry, chapped cracked lips. Wah.
A mixture of the wind, chilly temperatures and amped up heating wreck havoc on your poor pouts. Aside from the fact thet they dont look too pretty, they’re painful and uncomfortable, plus you can forget about your signature red lip, chapped lips and lipstick don’t go so well together.
Drinking more water, keeping your lips covered and using a lip scrub are just some of the things you can do to help prevent and help heal chapped lips. But a good lip balm is essential if you want your lips to stay in tip top conditon through winter.
There are lots of balms out there but we’ve pulled out some of the best lip loving formulas to keep your pout looking and feeling kissable this Christmas!
Lucas’ Papaw Ointment, £6.95
This product is reasonably priced for the wonders it works. You can use it under lipstick if your lips are feeling chapped or just on it’s own. It’s actually multipurpose so it’s great for dry hands too.
Nuxe Reve De Miel Ultra Nourishing Lip Balm With Honey, £9.50
French skincare is usually the best of the bunch, and this gorgeous concentrate is enfused with honey to repair and smooth lips. Our winter go-to is sorted!
Bobbi Brown Lip Balm SPF 15, £16.50
Create the perfect base for your lipstick with this lovely little lip balm. The travel sized tin is adorable, plus it contains SPF to keep your lips protected from UV rays and youthful.
Burts Bees Ginger Spice Lip Balm, £3.99
Embrace the Xmas holidays with this festive themed, limited edition lip balm. Treat your lips to some nourishment whilst imagining yourself curled up by the fire and tucking into a big box of ginger biscuits.
Elizabeth Arden 8 Hour Cream, £27
If you don;t already own this award winning multi purpose skin salve, we don;t really know what you’ve been doing all your life. Use it on lips, dry skin, to tame brows – anythng you like. Makeup artists swear by it.
Carmex Origional Pot, £2.69
Clinique Repairwear Intensive Lip treatment, £24.50
La Mer The Lip Balm, £45
Frank Body Lip Duo, £11.95
A scurb and a lip loving balm, this set is the ultimate for getting a super smooth, chapped free pout. The all-natural coffee based formula contains beeswax and macadamia oil to smooth, while the scrub uses raw sugar to buff. It’s a match made in heaven.
Lanolips 101 Ointment, £10.99
This superbalm is made from all-natural Lanolin, a type of fat found on sheeps wool that mimics the oils in your skin. You can use it for prettymuch anything and it’s safe for use on babies, too.
Nealls Yard organic Shea Nut & Rosehip Lip Formula, £7
This organic balm is packed full of nourishing ingredients like rosehip oil, shea nut butter and vitamins A and E, it’s the perfect balm for natural beauty lovers.
Vaseline Lip Therspy Aloe, £1.95
The original does-it-all lip saver, this formula has the added benefit of soothing and calming aloe vera, to help your lips when they’re in need of a little TLC.