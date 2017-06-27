The Best Bits To Grab From The Beauty Sales

Get shopping, girls.

The sales have started and that means one thing: stocking up on our most loved beauty products. Lets face it, making ourselves look this good takes time and money, a whole lotta money. Life. And everyone knows, that unless you’re a millionaire you need to budget with your beauty spending.

If we bought every highlighter and foundation we wanted we would be bankrupt in roughly two weeks. Which is why, when the sales finally come around we let ourselves splash out on all those things we put on our wish list. So, to save you some internet trawling time, we’ve hand picked the products we have deemed splurge worthy.

Beauty hoarders rejoice!

Ghd

ghd V Amber Sunrise Styler

We’re sure this isn’t your first purchase from ghd, but with £20 off selected stylers, hairdryers and curlers, we think it’s time to make another.

Was: £139

Now: £119

Feelunique

Clinique Anti-blemish Solutions Liquid Makeup

This oil-free, spot soothing foundation covers even the angriest blemishes while helping to prevent new breakouts. Plus, it’s super lightweight so leaves your skin looking like skin.

Was: £25

Now: £17.50

CultBeauty

Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

The secret weapon behind the Brazilian’s perfect, peachy derrières, grab yourself a free Bum Bum cream when you spend £30 on Sol De Janeiro on Cultbeauty.

Debenhams

Urban Decay ‘Jean-Michel Basquiat Gallery’ Blush Palette

Everything you need to get your base beautiful, this 4-pan palette holds a bronzer, highlighter and two blushers. Mix and match to tailor the shades to suit any skin tone.

Was: £27

Now: £21

Laura Geller ‘Bronze-n-Glow’ 4 Piece Face Collection Gift Set

This handy kit contains everything you’d ever need to fake a flawless tan. Build up a base with the matte bronzer, then sweep the highlighter across your cheekbones and you’re good to glow.

Was: £45

Now: £27

Kat Von DX Too Faced Better Together- Ultimate Eye Collection Gift Set

No doubt you’ve seen this on Instagram. The cult, limited edition palette has practically become a collectible. You get a liner and mascara, too!

Was: £57

Now: £39.90

Dolce & Gabbana L’Impératrice 3′ Eau de Toilette

Fruity and floral, let this be your new summer scent, or at least make room for it on your dressing table.

Was: £44

Now: £29.48

Lancôme ‘Flash Bronzer’ Self Tanning Beautifying Leg Gel

A total wonder product, it smooths, shimmers, tans and hydrates your face in a flash.

Was: £26

Now: 18.20

The Perfume Shop

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Kiss Limited Edition– EDT spray 75ml

A blend of peony, cherry blossom, rose petals and sandalwood, wear this refreshing fragrance to the office and we guarantee everyone will be asking about it.

Was £65

Now £34.99

Superdrug

Skinny Tan Limited Edition Rose Gold 7 Day Tanner

Skip the spray and get your glow at home. This tan leaves a rose gold shimmered tint, use it before a night out or before the beach.

Was: £24.99

Now: £16.65

Oral-B Smart Series 4000 Crossaction Electric Toothbrush

If an electric toothbrush isn’t already sitting by your sink it’s time to step up your teeth cleaning routine. This is dentist approved and half price. No excuses.

Was: £119.99

Now: £59.98