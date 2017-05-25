The Amazon Beauty Buys You’ll Want Right Now

Adds to bag

From face masks to makeup brushes, when you are looking to update your beauty stash, Amazon is probably not one of the first places you would think of. But you could be missing out as there are actually some amazing beauty finds that you can’t get anywhere else! Not sure where to start? Here are our top Amazon beauty steals to get your hands on at the moment.

China Glaze Nail Polish Lacquer in Flip Flop Fantasy, £5.95

With summer just around the corner, keep your toes prepped for the warmer months with a polish that will brighten up your tan. This China Glaze Nail Lacquer in Flip Flop Fantasy is a stunning coral that is both long lasting and chip free.

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay, £11.39

We all love a good old face mask after a long day. Right? Well this Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay mask currently has everybody talking. With over 12,000 positive reviews and only available on Amazon, it is an invigorating pore cleansing face mask that is made from 100% natural ingredients. Leave for just 10 to 15 minutes and it will leave your skin feeling soft, cleansed and rejuvenated. So take a little me time, sit back and relax!

Clio Waterproof Pen Liner, £10.99

Perfecting your winged liner is sooo much easier with the help of a great liner. The Clip Waterproof Pen Liner, £10 is a felt tip waterproof liner with a super fine tip, so it is perfect for beginners. From the many fab innovations we have seen from k-beauty, this is a bestselling and award winning liner. It is also waterproof so you can enjoy smudge free eyes all day long!

Olaplex Number 3, £32

If it’s good enough for Kim K then it is certainly good enough for us! Hailed as a product that can save your dry ends, Olaplex works to repair damaged ends by rebuilding the damaged disulphide bonds in your hair. Basically its like a reset button for your tresses. Let it work its magic to reveal glossy, healthy and soft ends.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Lucas Papaw Ointment, £5.98

The Lucas Papaw Ointment, £ is pretty much a beauty staple amongst women in Australia. Luckily Amazon has our back and is importing it straight from Australia so we can all enjoy its benefits! Made from Australian Papaws or Papayas, better known to us, it is an ointment that can be used for various beauty treatments including as a lip balm, on dry skin, pimples and even cuts and bruises.

Wet & Wild Colour Icon Bronzer in Ticket to Brazil, £4.49

Wet & Wild is a US budget beauty brand, but it can be tricky to find in the UK. Thanks to Amazon we can still enjoy some great beauty buys from across the pond. This Wet & Wild Colour Icon Bronzer in Ticket to Brazil, £4.49 will leave a light golden sheen to the skin and give you that bronzed beach glow. We think this would be amazing on fair to medium complexions as it is more subtle than other bronzers and can be built up to your desired look.

Abody Makeup Brush Kit 9pcs, £4.99

After a set of makeup brushes that won’t break the bank? These Abody Makeup Brushes include 9 different shapes and sizes of brushes for both the face and eyes. They have over 720 rave reviews on Amazon, and for such an affordable price, we can see why they are so popular!

uSkin Care Anti Ageing Vitamin C Serum for Face, £89.97 (is now £12.97)

With over 2,500 customer reviews and a near full five star rating, it’s no surprise that this super serum is one of Amazons best sellers. The potent blend of vitamin C, jojoba oil, aloe vera and hyaluronic acid make this anti ageing elixir a must have. Plus, it’s 100% vegan and cruelty-free. We’ll take two, thanks.

TinkSky Derma Roller, £13.99



If you’ve not come across a dermaroller before your skin is seriously missing out. While they look scary, they can sort out pretty much every complexion concern. From dark circles to wrinkles, acne scarring and just general skin texture – these tiny tools really are magic. Don’t know how to use them? Read all about dermarolling in our handy guide.

By Emma Hull