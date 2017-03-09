Benefit’s Best Selling Bronzer Has A New Shade

Fair skinned girls, meet your new BFF.

If Benefit’s Hoola Bronzer was not at one point in your life the backbone of your makeup bag, then to be honest we’re not really sure if we can trust you.

One of their best selling products, you’d be hard pushed to find someone who isn’t a fan, which is why it is SO major that they are launching a brand spanking new shade. Oooooh.

That’s right Benefit have finally realised that bronzer is not a one shade suits all situation. All the pale skinned gals out here need something a little lighter to up their glow with.

Hoola Lite, £24.50, is a much less deeper version of their original bronze hero and will mean that even if you (accidentally) go a bit heavy-handed with it you won’t resemble a zebra/tangerine/Donald Trump.

The bronzer itself looks almost exactly the same, they’ve kept the trademark packaging, which we’re very pleased about. The new addition will cost the same as the original, too.

Annoyingly you’ll have to wait until June to get your hands on one of these bad boys, but hey, at least they’ll be just in time for summer.

We already cannot wait!